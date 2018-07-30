Tulane Athletics

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane University Football redshirt senior wide receiver Brian Newman was awarded a full scholarship at the team's annual "Let's Talk Football" event at Boomtown Hotel and Casino on Thursday.

Newman suffered a season-ending injury in the fall in 2017, but made a strong recovery and returned to full action in the spring where he shined, earning high praise from the Green Wave coaching staff. Off the field, Newman is a two-time member of the 3.0 club and the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team. He also makes a strong impact in the community and has been nominated for the Allstate Sugar Bowl Goodworks Team.

The Houston native came to Tulane after he spent two seasons at Hillsdale College.

In high school, Newman four-year letterman at St. Pius X High School for coaches Blake Ware and Jason Kimball where he played wide receiver. As a senior, Newman posted 66 receptions for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior, earning the Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year honors.