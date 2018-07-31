Craig Haley | STATS.com

Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges would surely like to direct the offense of the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team.

Facing the All-America defense is another story.

The stellar preseason All-America team announced Tuesday goes three squads deep and features 98 players from 56 schools across all 13 FCS conference plus independent North Dakota.

Included were seven first-team selections who earned the same postseason honor last year: Lehigh running back Dom Bragalone, Stony Brook fullback Cal Daniels, wide receivers Keelan Doss of UC Davis and Nathan Stewart of Sam Houston State, Nicholls place-kicker Lorran Fonseca, Southeastern Louisiana kickoff returner Juwan Petit-Frere and Harvard punt returner Justice Shelton-Mosley.

Hodges, the two-time offensive player of the year in the Southern Conference, also is at the forefront of the first team. He enters his senior season with 11,005 career yards of total offense, which puts him on pace to finish second in FCS history.

He wouldn't have to do it alone with the All-America team. Last year, Bragalone led the nation in rushing yards (1,388) and touchdowns (22), while Doss ranked No. 1 in receptions (115) and Stewart was first in receiving yards (1,648).

Seniors comprised last year's first-team defense, but moving up from the second team to this year's preseason first team are defensive linemen Ahmad Gooden of Samford and Chris Terrell of Central Arkansas, linebackers Warren Messer of Elon and Christian Rozeboom of South Dakota State, and defensive back Robbie Grimsley of North Dakota State, the reigning FCS national champion

The Missouri Valley Football Conference gained the most All-America selections with 16, the Big Sky Conference was second with 15 and CAA Football was third with 14. Among schools, North Dakota State led the way with seven selections, FCS runner-up James Madison boasted five, and Sam Houston State, Weber State and Youngstown State had four each.

2018 STATS FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Devlin Hodges, senior, 6-1, 205, Samford

RB - Bruce Anderson, senior, 5-11, 216, North Dakota State

RB - Dom Bragalone, senior, 5-11, 230, Lehigh

FB - Cal Daniels, senior, 6-2, 255, Stony Brook

WR - Keelan Doss, senior, 6-3, 210, UC Davis

WR - Neil O'Connor, senior, 5-11, 190, New Hampshire

WR - Nathan Stewart, junior, 5-11, 175, Sam Houston State

TE - Charlie Taumoepeau, junior, 6-3, 240, Portland State

OL - Larry Allen III, senior, 6-4, 285, Harvard

OL - B.J. Autry, senior, 6-5, 340, Jacksonville State

OL - Ethan Greenidge, senior, 6-4, 335, Villanova

OL - Zach Larsen, junior, 6-1, 300, Southern Utah

OL - Iosua Opeta, senior, 6-4, 295, Weber State

DEFENSE

DL - Miles Brown, senior, 6-2, 320, Wofford

DL - Ahmad Gooden, senior, 6-1, 240, Samford

DL - Khalen Saunders, senior, 6-2, 310, Western Illinois

DL - Chris Terrell, junior, 6-3, 266, Central Arkansas

LB - Bryson Armstrong, sophomore, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State

LB - Josh Buss, senior, 6-2, 220, Montana

LB - Warren Messer, senior, 5-11, 230, Elon

LB - Christian Rozeboom, junior, 6-2, 230, South Dakota State

DB - Nasir Adderley, senior, 6-0, 190, Delaware

DB - Marlon Bridges, junior, 6-0, 200, Jacksonville State

DB - Robbie Grimsley, senior, 6-0, 191, North Dakota State

DB - Rashad Robinson, senior, 5-11, 182, James Madison

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Lorran Fonseca, senior, 5-11, 185, Nicholls

P - Alex Pechin, senior, 6-0, 185, Bucknell

LS - Chris Wilkerson, grad, 6-2, 245, Stephen F. Austin

KR - Juwan Petit-Frere, junior, 5-7, 170, Southeastern Louisiana

PR - Justice Shelton-Mosley, senior, 5-10, 195, Harvard

AP - Davion Davis, senior, 5-11, 180, Sam Houston State

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Easton Stick, senior, 6-2, 221, North Dakota State

RB - Zane Dudek, sophomore, 5-9, 190, Yale

RB - Tevin McCaster, senior, 5-10, 195, Youngstown State

FB - Joe Protheroe, senior, 6-0, 230, Cal Poly

WR - Jesper Horsted, senior, 6-4, 215, Princeton

WR - Kamron Lewis, senior, 6-4, 195, Saint Francis

WR - Kelvin McKnight, senior, 5-9, 188, Samford

TE - Lawayne Ross, junior, 6-0, 264, McNeese

OL - Daniel Cooney, senior, 6-8, 315, San Diego

OL - Tyler Davis, senior, 6-1, 279, The Citadel

OL - Noah Johnson, junior, 6-4, 300, Idaho

OL - Tanner Volson, senior, 6-4, 301, North Dakota State

OL - Mitchell Watanabe, senior, 6-4, 330, Sam Houston State

DEFENSE

DL - Andrew Clyde, senior, 6-3, 275, Richmond

DL - Darin Greenfield, junior, 6-3, 235, South Dakota

DL - Greg Menard, senior, 6-2, 238, North Dakota State

DL - Jaison Williams, junior, 6-1, 225, Austin Peay

LB - De'Arius Christmas, senior, 5-10, 220, Grambling State

LB - Thomas Costigan, senior, 6-3, 230, Bryant

LB - Nick Miller, senior, 5-11, 215, Penn

LB - Troy Reeder, senior, 6-2, 245, Delaware

DB - Deion Harris, senior, 6-3, 200, North Dakota

DB - Davanta Reynolds, senior, 5-10, 200, North Carolina Central

DB - Rob Rolle, senior, 6-0, 185, Villanova

DB - Marvin Tillman, senior, 6-1, 190, Western Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Trey Tuttle, sophomore, 5-9, 190, Weber State

P - Ian Berryman, senior, 6-0, 205, Western Carolina

LS - Daniel Caracciolo, sophomore, 5-11, 215, James Madison

KR - Jean Constant, junior, 5-9, 168, Bryant

PR - D'Angelo Amos, junior, 6-1, 182, James Madison

AP - Chandler Burks, senior, 5-10, 187, Kennesaw State

AP - John Santiago, senior, 5-9, 180, North Dakota

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Gage Gubrud, senior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Washington

RB - A.J. Hines, junior, 5-11, 225, Duquesne

RB - Marquis Terry, senior, 5-6, 179, Southeast Missouri State

FB - Andre Stoddard, senior, 5-10, 230, Wofford

WR - Dejon Brissett, senior, 6-2, 190, Richmond

WR - Emmanuel Butler, senior, 6-4, 220, Northern Arizona

WR - Nehari Crawford, senior, 5-11, 170, Duquesne

WR - Reggie White Jr., senior, 6-3, 210, Monmouth

TE - Wes Preece, junior, 6-5, 240, UC Davis

OL - Chandler Arceneaux, senior, 6-5, 295, Nicholls

OL - C.J. Collins, senior, 6-3, 256, Kennesaw State

OL - Jahee Jackson, junior, 6-3, 295, James Madison

OL - Zack Johnson, junior, 6-6, 312, North Dakota State

OL - Zach Weeks, senior, 6-3, 285, Western Carolina

OL - Gavin Wiggins, senior, 6-4, 300, Youngstown State

DEFENSE

DL - Darryl Johnson Jr., junior, 6-5, 226, North Carolina A&T

DL - Ricky Neal, senior, 6-1, 241, Northern Iowa

DL - Aaron Patrick, junior, 6-4, 236, Eastern Kentucky

DL - Chris Stewart, senior, 6-2, 270, Sam Houston State

DL - Nick Wheeler, junior, 6-2, 245, Colgate

LB - Jabril Cox, sophomore, 6-3, 227, North Dakota State

LB - Armand Dellovade, senior, 6-0, 215, Youngstown State

LB - Kaden Elliss, senior, 6-3, 222, Idaho

LB - Gunnar Scholato, senior, 6-3, 234, Austin Peay

LB - LeGrand Toia, senior, 6-2, 215, Weber State

DB - Jordan Brown, senior, 6-1, 195, South Dakota State

DB - Mister Harriel, senior, 6-1, 200, Sacramento State

DB - Franklin McCain, sophomore, 5-11, 175, North Carolina A&T

DB - Jimmy Moreland, senior, 5-11, 172, James Madison

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Marc Orozco, senior, 5-9, 170, Grambling State

P - Jamie Gillan, senior, 6-2, 195, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

LS - Steven Wethli, senior, 6-0, 230, Youngstown State

KR - Rashid Shaheed, sophomore, 6-0, 170, Weber State

PR - Jaquan Brooks, junior, 5-10, 175, Campbell

AP - John Lovett, senior, 6-3, 225, Princeton