FCS football: 2018 Buck Buchanan Award watch list announced
The race for the 2018 STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award figures to be wide open after a standout preseason watch list of 25 players was announced Thursday.
At least one player from all 13 conferences are nominees for the national defensive player of the year award. Ten were nominees or finalists last season, when former Jacksonville State defensive end Darius Jackson claimed the Buchanan.
First awarded in 1995, it has sent past winners such as Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen, Arthur Moats and Kyle Emanuel on to the NFL.
25 nominated to @FCS_STATS Buck Buchanan Award Watch List. @FCS_Fans_Nation @FCS_Football @BigSkyFB @BigSouthSports @CAAFootball @IvyLeague @MEACSports @ValleyFootball @NECFootball @OVCSports @PatriotLeagueFB @PFLNews @SoConSports @SouthlandSports @theswac https://t.co/ltQK8eG5Il pic.twitter.com/pSEq43PoEi— FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) August 2, 2018
The watch list will have updates during the season. A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will vote on 25 finalists following the regular season.
The players named to the preseason watch list:
Nasir Adderley, Delaware, S, Sr., 6-0, 190
2017: 78 tackles (42 solo), 4 TFL, 5 INTs, 3 PBU, 1 FR, 2 FF, 1 BK; CAA Football first team
Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State, LB, So., 5-11, 205
2017: 114 tackles, 11 sacks, 3 INTs, 7 PBU, 4 FR, 3 FF; STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award winner; Big South Co-Freshman of the Year; STATS FCS All-America third team
Willie Barrett, Marist, LB, R-Sr., 5-11, 227
2017: 53 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 2 QB hurries, 3 FR, 3 FF; All-Pioneer Football League first team
Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State, S, Jr., 6-0, 200
2017: 79 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 INTs, 5 PBU, 1 BK; All-Ohio Valley first team; STATS FCS All-America third team
Miles Brown, Wofford, DL, Sr., 6-2, 320
2017: 44 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 QB hurries; All-SoCon first team; STATS FCS All-America third team
Josh Buss, Montana, LB, Sr., 6-2, 220
2017: 94 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 2 INTs, All-Big Sky second team
De'Arius Christmas, Grambling State, LB, Sr., 5-10, 220
2017: 87 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 FF; SWAC Defensive Player of the Year
Andrew Clyde, Richmond, DT, Sr., 6-3, 275
2017: 41 tackles, 11 TFL, 9 sacks, 7 QB hurries; All-CAA first team; STATS FCS All-America third team
Thomas Costigan, Bryant, LB, Sr., 6-3, 230
2017: 103 tackles, 17 TFL, 11.5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 FF; NEC Defensive Player of the Year
Ahmad Gooden, Samford, DE, Sr., 6-1, 240
2017: 101 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hurries, 2 FR, 1 FF; SoCon Defensive Player of the Year; STATS FCS All-America second team
Darin Greenfield, South Dakota, DE, Jr., 6-3, 235
2017: 59 tackles, 19.5 TFL, 9 sacks, 1 PBU, 11 QB hurries; All-Missouri Valley first team; STATS FCS All-America third team
Robbie Grimsley, North Dakota State, S, Sr., 6-0, 191
2017: 69 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 INTs, 8 PBU, 2 FR; All-Missouri Valley first team; STATS FCS All-America second team
Darryl Johnson Jr., North Carolina A&T, DE, R-Jr., 6-5, 226
2017: 38 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 4 QB hurries, 1 FR, 4 FF; All-MEAC first team
Greg Menard, North Dakota State, DE, Sr., 6-2, 238
2017: Injured; 2016: 62 TT, 15.5 TFL, 11 sacks, 1 PBU, 4 QB hurries, 2 FR, 2 FF, 1 BK; All-Missouri Valley first team
Warren Messer, Elon, LB, Sr., 5-11, 230
2017: 114 tackles, 11 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 FF, 1 safety; All-CAA first team; STATS FCS All-America second team
Nick Miller, Penn, LB, Sr., 5-11, 215
2017: 104 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INTs, 4 FR, 3 FF; All-Ivy first team
Davanta Reynolds, North Carolina Central, S, Sr., 5-10, 200
2017: 54 tackles, 6 INTs, 1 FR, 2 TDs; All-MEAC first team
Rashad Robinson, James Madison, CB, Sr., 5-11, 182
2017: 51 tackles, 7 INTs, 9 PBU; All-CAA first team; STATS FCS All-America third team
Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State, LB, Jr., 6-2, 230
2017: 128 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 INTs, 3 FR, 1 FF; All-Missouri Valley first team; STATS FCS All-America second team
Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois, DE, Sr., 6-2, 310
2017: 57 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 FR, 3 FF; All-Missouri Valley first team
Chris Stewart, Sam Houston State, DE, Sr., 6-2, 270
2017: 66 TT, 19 TFL, 13 sacks, 13 QB hurries, 1 FR, 1 FF, 2 BK; All-Southland second team
Chris Terrell, Central Arkansas, DE, Jr., 6-3, 266
2017: 51 tackles, 20 TFL, 11 sacks, 1 FR, 3 FF; All-Southland first team; STATS FCS All-America second team
Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina, S, Sr., 6-1, 190
2017: 96 tackles, 5 INTs, 3 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF; All-SoCon first team
Nick Wheeler, Colgate, DE, Jr., 6-2, 245
2017: 38 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks, 8 QB hurries; All-Patriot first team
Jaison Williams, Austin Peay, DE, Jr., 6-1, 225
2017: 44 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 13 QB hurries, 4 FF; All-Ohio Valley first team; STATS FCS All-America third team
The breakdown of the watch list by position: 11 defensive linemen, eight linebackers and six defensive backs. The Missouri Valley Football Conference had the most preseason nominees with five followed by CAA Football with four and the Southern Conference with three.
Also this season, STATS will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.