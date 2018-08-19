Andy Wittry | NCAA.com

We're less than two weeks away from the start of college football season and teams across the country are making sure their fans are ready for the fall by creating schedule posters and wallpapers that are shared on social media.

Here are some of the best ones we've seen.

Penn State

Penn State's schedule poster takes its level of detail to the next level. While most schools simply list their 12 regular-season games, the Nittany Lions designed a full season calendar that also includes events like the team's weekly press conference and fun reminders such as "Find my good luck jersey" and "Set GPS for Happy Valley!"

Introducing your 2018 Football Schedule Poster! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/rqxmjH4OS6 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 12, 2018

Michigan

The Wolverines really embraced their Maize & Blue color scheme for their 2018 schedule poster with a player wearing a split jersey featuring both Michigan's home and road uniforms. It's sleek, it's symmetrical, and boy, is Michigan's schedule tough this year (with games at Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State).

Miami

Miami's graphic design team actually gave fans four options, if you click on the tweet below and scroll through the thread. The U has one of the most iconic logos in college sports and the neon outline on the helmet hammers that idea home. The jagged line theme of the wallpapers is simple but visually appealing.

You ask, we deliver.



Wallpaper : pic.twitter.com/p3sh05iMZc — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 4, 2018

Stanford

The minimalist design of Stanford's wallpaper is very artistic, with the image of running back Bryce Love balancing out the team's schedule on opposite sides of the wallpaper.

Does your wallpaper need updating?



We've got you covered. #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/lIhDMaZAjC — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) July 30, 2018

Georgia

The Bulldogs used a crowded, overlapping design for their 2018 schedule wallpaper that makes use of the negative space at the top. The red highlight for home games makes it easy to tell which games will be played at Sanford Stadium as the red parts of the wallpaper really jumps off the screen.

Washington

Washington really embraced its #PurpleReign mantra with its schedule poster, and the phrase is even included in the background. The italic font and the diagonal lines just feel fast, and the futuristic text that says "Here & Now" in the bottom righthand corner is a cool touch. The Huskies put Washington's all-time passing touchdown record holder Jake Browning front and center on the poster before his senior season.

Auburn

The level of detail and subtle designs in Auburn's schedule poster is really impressive. There's the war eagle in the upper left, the tiger face on the football and a portait of downtown Auburn, Alabama, all mixed in to the main image. So are quarterback Jarrett Stidham, wide receiver Ryan Davis and linebacker Deshaun Davis. The limited use of color makes Auburn's school colors pop.

Michigan State

Ironically, Michigan and Michigan State have very similar college football wallpapers. Both feature a single player in the middle wearing No. 18 with six games listed vertically on both sides of him. Like some other schools on this list, the Spartans embraced their school colors and latest hashtag (#GoGreen).

Michigan and Michigan State meet on Oct. 20, when they can fight for bragging rights on the football field and settle whose schedule poster is better.

2018 Football Schedule Lock screen wallpapers for the iPhone X and Galaxy s9



Who said wallpapers are only for Wednesdays? #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/K2MVG4OqUP — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 2, 2018

USC

The Trojans took a cool approach to their home uniform schedule poster, matching the player with the corresponding jersey number to each day of the month of their home games. Each player is holding the logo of USC's opponent for that game. While a lot of schools feature just one faceless, nameless player in their wallpapers and posters, this was another creative design.

Announcing our 2018 home uniform schedule!



(Spoiler Alert: It’s a lot of Cardinal and Gold )#FightOn pic.twitter.com/hySsStNNL2 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) August 9, 2018