Floyd Allen transferred to Ole Miss as a walk-on after two seasons playing at the junior college level. Tuesday, he learned he would play his senior season on scholarship.

"It's about being unselfish. It's about being a family."



In the video, Allen goes against redshirt junior defensive back Montrell Custis in a one-on-one drill. The loser would be given a team-issued sweatshirt; the winner received a team bag that had the scholarship inside, unbeknownst to the player.

Allen beats Custis on a slant in the end zone and celebrates with a backflip as he’s being chased by teammates.

Coach Matt Luke used two anecdotes about Allen and Custis to preach to his team about being unselfish, which he said is a core value of the Rebels.

Luke said Allen and Custis each approached him to change their number so they could play special teams. Allen, listed as a wide receiver, played in six games last season on special teams.

Ole Miss opens the season against Texas Tech in Houston on Sept. 1.