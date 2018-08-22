football-fbs flag

Jacob Myers | NCAA.com | August 23, 2018

Watch: Ole Miss football senior walk-on surprised with scholarship

Floyd Allen transferred to Ole Miss as a walk-on after two seasons playing at the junior college level. Tuesday, he learned he would play his senior season on scholarship.

In the video, Allen goes against redshirt junior defensive back Montrell Custis in a one-on-one drill. The loser would be given a team-issued sweatshirt; the winner received a team bag that had the scholarship inside, unbeknownst to the player.

Allen beats Custis on a slant in the end zone and celebrates with a backflip as he’s being chased by teammates.

Coach Matt Luke used two anecdotes about Allen and Custis to preach to his team about being unselfish, which he said is a core value of the Rebels.

Luke said Allen and Custis each approached him to change their number so they could play special teams. Allen, listed as a wide receiver, played in six games last season on special teams.

Ole Miss opens the season against Texas Tech in Houston on Sept. 1.