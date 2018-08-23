College football: The 8 best surprise scholarship presentations so far this season

Sometimes college football coaches surprise walk-on athletes with scholarships when they least expect it. And the reactions are pretty great.

Here are eight of the best surprise scholarship presentations from around the country so far this season.

Charlie Shuman, Penn State

At 6-8, Charlie Shuman's frame isn't the only big thing about this outside linebacker. His heart is just as big. The fifth-year senior received the Public Service Award last season after starting the Big Helping Little foundation to help young children battling rare diseases in his hometown. And the family of one little girl who he started the foundation to help was in on Shuman's surprise scholarship presentation.

In 2014, @BigCShu71 started a foundation to help kids like Maiya. Today, Mayia helped us share a special message with Charlie! ⬇️



Congrats, Shu!#WeAre

Jarmarquis Durst, Texas

Jarmarquis Durst has played in two games for the Longhorns since transferring from Tarleton State. The defensive back, who is one of 11 children, was overwhelmed with emotion when he realized his offseason work paid off and he'd be going on scholarship.

"So many people wrote me off. Just to be here I'm so thankful. Y'all make me love being here every day". Congratulations on your scholarship, @DurstJarmarquis. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm

Bailey Schoenfelder, Minnesota

Gophers linebacker Bailey Schoenfelder received Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2017. But, that's not all that's been going good for the redshirt sophomore who saw action in nine games last season. Coach P.J. Fleck enlisted the help of some special messengers to make Schoenfelder's scholarship presentation extra unique.

Brian Newman, Tulane

Senior wide receiver Brian Newman suffered a season-ending injury in the fall of last season. But by spring football, Newman was healthy and showing coaches he deserved his spot on the team. The two-time member of Tulane's 3.0 Club (recognizing students with a 3.0 GPA or higher) and nominee for the Allstate Sugar Bowl Goodworks Team was awarded his scholarship at the team's annual "Let's Talk Football" event.

Hey @B_Newman17 how do you feel about not having to pay for school anymore?



We couldn't be happier to award you a scholarship!#WellDeserved #RollWave 🌊 #NolaBuilt

Grant Morgan, D'Vone McClure and Connor Limpert, Arkansas

How do you surprise two linebackers and kicker all at the same time? Challenge them to a unorthodox play in front of the team, and give them full scholarships when they're successful. Then watch the team go wild with excitement.

Calvin Swenson, Minnesota

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck decided there was no better time to present a surprise scholarship than right after winning the season opener at home. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Calvin Swenson was rewarded the scholarship, and an array of compliments, after recording one tackle in the opener against New Mexico State.

Nothing like getting a scholarship after a game one victory.



Congrats, Calvin Swenson! #SkiUMah

Floyd Allen, Ole Miss

Floyd Allen is a senior wide receiver who joined the Rebels last season after transferring from El Camino College. Allen played in six games in 2017, all on special teams. The receiver obviously made waves during summer camp, becoming the newest Ole Miss scholarship player.

"It's about being unselfish. It's about being a family."



For his unselfishness and hard work, @LegendaryGrind EARNED his scholarship. #HottyToddy

Gerald Hearns, Florida Atlantic

Redshirt senior running back Gerald Hearns was named a spring top walk-on and is a member of Florida Atlantic offense's most improved list. The Florida A&M transfer proved he can be a play-maker on the team, leading to this surprise scholarship presentation.