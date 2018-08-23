Millersville head coach J.C. Morgan has quarterback Collin Shank assist with gender reveal

Football is family. That is certainly the case for the Millersville Marauders DII football squad.

Head coach J.C. Morgan took a timeout from football practice to have his team take part in the gender reveal of his second child. With his wife Melissa and daughter Daniella on hand, coach Morgan, surrounded by the football team and others, handed the ball to quarterback Collin Shank to chuck the pigskin at a balloon full of pink or blue confetti, revealing if the Morgans will have a daughter or son on the way.

Shank appeared in limited action for Millersville in 2017, but he racked up an impressive 121.56 quarterback rating. Looks like he's ready for the coming season, as he throws a dart at the ballon.

So, is coach Morgan getting daughter number two, or the next starting quarterback at Millersville? Watch the video to find out.