The snap of the ball wasn't the only thing on the minds of the Hawaii football team Saturday night against Colorado State.

The Rainbow Warriors let the state and its home city of Honolulu know that they were thinking heavily about those still on the island facing Tropical Storm Lane with a symbolic gesture of a new helmet decal.

Nearly 3,500 miles from home, Hawaii ditched the “H” decal on one side of their helmets for a new one that shows the geographical outline of the state.

It was a touching tribute back home that is similar to other gestures teams made to the city of Houston last year as it was recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Tropical Storm Lane was downgraded from a hurricane earlier this week and tropical storm warnings were dropped Saturday evening as the storm weakened. But the state’s main island of Hawaii suffered nearly three feet of rainfall and wind damage.

Not only was the decal emotional, but the solid green on the black helmet is a great look for the Rainbow Warriors and makes it that much more impactful.

Hawaii defeated Colorado State 43-34 in Saturday night's season opener in Fort Collins, Colorado. The first home game for the Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu will be on Sept. 1 against the Navy Midshipmen.