Watch: Maine football walk-on gets scholarship surprise with help of fan

Teams continue to find more creative ways to offer walk-ons scholarships. This edition: the Maine Black Bears.

After a team event on Thursday, Maine coach Joe Harasymiak had a fan, who was wearing walk-on defensive lineman Skylar Bowman’s No. 59, come onto the field to get his poster signed by Bowman. On the back of the poster, Bowman read four words before he was in the middle of a mosh pit of his teammates: "You’re on full scholarship."

"Nothing is given. Everything is earned."



Congratulations to @skylarbowman2 who was awarded with a full scholarship following last night's Meet the Bears event!#BlackBearNation | #BearWitness | #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/E5XrYB98PD — Maine Football (@BlackBearsFB) August 23, 2018

“Everyone’s got a different story. We’re all here for one thing and that’s to be a better person when we leave here,” Harasymiak said.

WATCH: Ole Miss football walk-on receives scholarship

Bowman, a sophomore, redshirted his first season in 2016 and played in two games in 2017. Harasymiak said Bowman embodies “everything a Maine football player is all about.”

The Black Bears open the season Thursday at home against New Hampshire at 7 p.m. ET.