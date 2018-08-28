College football: When is the Big Ten Championship Game?

Ohio State and Wisconsin could be on a collision course to meet in the Big Ten Championship game for the second year in a row, if the preseason AP Top 25 poll holds true. The Badgers are the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 4, followed by the No. 5-ranked Buckeyes.

Ohio State beat Wisconsin 27-21 in last season's Big Ten Championship but neither team made the College Football Playoff as the Big Ten was left out of the playoff for the first time.

The Big Ten, especially the East division, should be tightly contested with No. 10 Penn State, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 14 Michigan also ranked inside of the top 15.

The 2018 Big Ten Championship Game will be played on December 1, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.