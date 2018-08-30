football-fbs flag

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | August 31, 2018

The 5 best college football states

There are currently 129 FBS teams spread across 41 states. Five of those teams call Alabama home, and have helped it become the best college football state in the country.

The five schools have combined for 2,355 wins and 120 ties in 3,850 games, giving them a winning percentage of 62.73 — the best of any state with more than one school.

Sure, a little state school out of Tuscaloosa has accounted for almost 40 percent of those wins, but Auburn has 759 wins of its own, and Troy and South Alabama are both above 50 percent for their lifetimes.

Before we get to the rest of the list, here’s a fun trivia fact. There are nine states without FBS teams: Alaska, Delaware, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.

Those states can thank Texas, which isn't keen on sharing. No state has more FBS teams than the Longhorn state which, unsurprisingly, also has the most wins. Here are the top five states by sheer number of wins:

State No. of teams Wins Losses Ties Total games
Texas 12 6,261 5,484 403 12,148
Ohio 8 4,682 3,820 336 8,838
California 7 4,371 3,081 288 7,740
North Carolina 7 3,292 3,063 214 6,569
Michigan 5 3,269 2,239 187 5,695

But a win total doesn’t tell a complete story. States with fewer and/or younger teams are at an obvious disadvantage. So to find the most successful college football state, we looked at winning percentage: Wins (plus half of all ties) divided by the total games played.

Before we finalized the list, we had to narrow it down one more time to states with more than one team, since those totals said more about the lone program than the whole state. This disqualified Connecticut, Hawaii, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Here are the top five (all stats are through 2017-18 season):

1. Alabama

Alabama football mascot

Full record: 2355-1375-120
Winning percentage: 62.73 percent
Teams:
Alabama: 891-328-43 (72.3%)
Auburn: 759-436-47 (63.0%)
Troy: 527-403-28 (56.5%)
South Alabama: 52-50-0 (51.0%)
UAB: 126-158-2 (44.4%)

2. Georgia

Georgia football mascot

Full record: 1940-1199-107
Winning percentage: 61.41 percent
Teams:
Georgia: 808-420-54 (65.1%)
Georgia Southern: 377-216-10 (63.3%)
Georgia Tech: 728-496-43 (59.2%)
Georgia State: 27-67-0 (28.7%)

3. Florida

Florida State football mascot

Full record: 2414-1580-77
Winning percentage: 60.24 percent
Teams:
Florida State: 539-250-17 (67.9%)
Miami: 623-354-19 (63.5%)
Florida: 714-415-40 (62.8%)
South Florida: 146-105-0 (58.2%)
UCF: 241-210-1 (53.4%)
Florida Atlantic: 87-119-0 (42.2%)
FIU: 64-127-0 (33.5%)

4. Oklahoma

Oklahoma football mascot

Full record: 2087-1362-128
Winning percentage: 60.13 percent
Teams:
Oklahoma: 884-323-53 (72.3%)
Tulsa: 618-493-27 (55.5%)
Oklahoma State: 585-546-48 (51.7%)

5. Michigan

Michigan football flag

Full record: 3269-2239-187
Winning percentage: 59.04 percent
Teams:
Michigan: 943-339-36 (72.9%)
Michigan State: 694-453-44 (60.1%)
Central Michigan: 617-411-36 (59.7%)
Western Michigan: 562-447-24 (55.6%)
Eastern Michigan: 453-589-47 (43.8%)

And here is the list of all 41 states, ranked by winning percentage:

State No. of teams Wins Losses Ties Winning % Wins per team
Nebraska 1 893 380 40 69.54% 893.00
Alabama 5 2355 1375 120 62.73% 471.00
Georgia 4 1940 1199 107 61.41% 485.00
Florida 7 2414 1580 77 60.24% 344.86
Oklahoma 3 2087 1362 128 60.13% 695.67
Michigan 5 3269 2239 187 59.04% 653.80
Arizona 2 1215 846 57 58.71% 607.50
Wisconsin 1 697 490 53 58.35% 697.00
California 7 4371 3081 288 58.33% 624.43
Pennsylvania 3 2063 1488 135 57.80% 687.67
Minnesota 1 688 516 44 56.89% 688.00
Virginia 3 1458 1108 94 56.58% 486.00
South Carolina 2 1331 1031 89 56.12% 665.50
Tennessee 4 2488 1931 164 56.08% 622.00
West Virginia 2 1324 1035 92 55.90% 662.00
Washington 2 1260 1000 95 55.52% 630.00
Utah 3 1767 1411 88 55.45% 589.00
Ohio 8 4682 3820 336 54.88% 585.25
Indiana 4 2417 1973 166 54.87% 604.25
Arkansas 2 1178 976 77 54.53% 589.00
Hawaii 1 533 443 24 54.50% 533.00
Mississippi 3 1805 1508 100 54.35% 601.67
Missouri 1 669 558 52 54.34% 669.00
Maryland 2 1352 1147 100 53.94% 676.00
Idaho 2 897 775 28 53.59% 448.50
Colorado 3 1605 1392 82 53.46% 535.00
Kentucky 3 1690 1467 91 53.43% 563.33
Massachusetts 2 1229 1072 87 53.29% 614.50
Texas 12 6261 5484 403 53.20% 521.75
New York 3 1760 1577 128 52.64% 586.67
Louisiana 5 2730 2475 164 52.37% 546.00
Oregon 2 1178 1086 96 51.95% 589.00
North Carolina 7 3292 3063 214 51.74% 470.29
New Jersey 1 649 646 42 50.11% 649.00
Illinois 3 1716 1734 145 49.75% 572.00
Iowa 2 1164 1198 85 49.31% 582.00
Nevada 2 771 825 37 48.35% 385.50
Wyoming 1 526 568 28 48.13% 526.00
Connecticut 1 508 561 38 47.61% 508.00
Kansas 2 1108 1270 100 46.73% 554.00
New Mexico 2 913 1219 61 43.02% 456.50