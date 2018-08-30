The 5 best college football states

There are currently 129 FBS teams spread across 41 states. Five of those teams call Alabama home, and have helped it become the best college football state in the country.

The five schools have combined for 2,355 wins and 120 ties in 3,850 games, giving them a winning percentage of 62.73 — the best of any state with more than one school.

Sure, a little state school out of Tuscaloosa has accounted for almost 40 percent of those wins, but Auburn has 759 wins of its own, and Troy and South Alabama are both above 50 percent for their lifetimes.

Before we get to the rest of the list, here’s a fun trivia fact. There are nine states without FBS teams: Alaska, Delaware, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.

Those states can thank Texas, which isn't keen on sharing. No state has more FBS teams than the Longhorn state which, unsurprisingly, also has the most wins. Here are the top five states by sheer number of wins:

State No. of teams Wins Losses Ties Total games Texas 12 6,261 5,484 403 12,148 Ohio 8 4,682 3,820 336 8,838 California 7 4,371 3,081 288 7,740 North Carolina 7 3,292 3,063 214 6,569 Michigan 5 3,269 2,239 187 5,695

But a win total doesn’t tell a complete story. States with fewer and/or younger teams are at an obvious disadvantage. So to find the most successful college football state, we looked at winning percentage: Wins (plus half of all ties) divided by the total games played.

Before we finalized the list, we had to narrow it down one more time to states with more than one team, since those totals said more about the lone program than the whole state. This disqualified Connecticut, Hawaii, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Here are the top five (all stats are through 2017-18 season):

1. Alabama

Full record: 2355-1375-120

Winning percentage: 62.73 percent

Teams:

Alabama: 891-328-43 (72.3%)

Auburn: 759-436-47 (63.0%)

Troy: 527-403-28 (56.5%)

South Alabama: 52-50-0 (51.0%)

UAB: 126-158-2 (44.4%)

2. Georgia

Full record: 1940-1199-107

Winning percentage: 61.41 percent

Teams:

Georgia: 808-420-54 (65.1%)

Georgia Southern: 377-216-10 (63.3%)

Georgia Tech: 728-496-43 (59.2%)

Georgia State: 27-67-0 (28.7%)

3. Florida

Full record: 2414-1580-77

Winning percentage: 60.24 percent

Teams:

Florida State: 539-250-17 (67.9%)

Miami: 623-354-19 (63.5%)

Florida: 714-415-40 (62.8%)

South Florida: 146-105-0 (58.2%)

UCF: 241-210-1 (53.4%)

Florida Atlantic: 87-119-0 (42.2%)

FIU: 64-127-0 (33.5%)

4. Oklahoma

Full record: 2087-1362-128

Winning percentage: 60.13 percent

Teams:

Oklahoma: 884-323-53 (72.3%)

Tulsa: 618-493-27 (55.5%)

Oklahoma State: 585-546-48 (51.7%)

5. Michigan

Full record: 3269-2239-187

Winning percentage: 59.04 percent

Teams:

Michigan: 943-339-36 (72.9%)

Michigan State: 694-453-44 (60.1%)

Central Michigan: 617-411-36 (59.7%)

Western Michigan: 562-447-24 (55.6%)

Eastern Michigan: 453-589-47 (43.8%)

And here is the list of all 41 states, ranked by winning percentage: