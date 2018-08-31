These are our favorite moments, highlights from DII football opening night

Thursday night saw the DII football season commence. With both the defending champion Texas A&M-Commerce and reigning national runners-up West Florida in action, along with quite a few top 25 teams, there was plenty of excitement to go around.

Let's take a look at some of our favorite moments from opening night.

No. 22 Carson-Newman carried a three-point lead into the half, but No. 2 West Florida's backup quarterback Sam Vaughn connected with Lee Walker for the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, sealing the Argos first win.

Unranked Texas A&M-Kingsville had the reigning champs on the ropes, up 16-0 in the third quarter. But, the Lions came roaring back and forced a double-overtime thriller to open the season 1-0.

We can all say that #D2FB is back in action!! The final score after 2OT, No. 1 Texas A&M-Commerce defeats Texas A&M-Kingsville 37-36. #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/UrIRBzrv7F — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) August 31, 2018

For the second straight season, No. 4 Indiana (Pa.) and No. 15 Ashland played a thriller right down to the wire. Last season, a game-winning field goal as time expired gave the Crimson Hawks the win. This season, Ashland's late comeback was thwarted by some big D to preserve the 21-17 victory for IUP.

Ogi to the HOUSE! 😤



We trail by four with 4:22 to play. pic.twitter.com/bGOEqKhsLi — Ashland University Eagles (@goashlandeagles) August 31, 2018

The Bulldogs are breaking it out early. Minnesota Duluth opened with a commanding 49-3 victory over Minot State and flashed some hardware early in 2018.

Turnover chain is in full effect pic.twitter.com/o1UNSnov02 — UMD Football (@UMD_Football) August 31, 2018

No. 10 Grand Valley State avenged its 2017 opening night loss to No. 13 UIndy in dominating fashion. Bart Williams looked sharp, leading the Lakers to a 30-7 victory, with plays like this perfectly placed pass.

Here's Bart Williams finding Austin Paritee, who makes the tough grab to give the Lakers a 10-7 lead with just before half! #AnchorUp pic.twitter.com/grzQyPhH7v — GVSU Football (@gvsufootball) August 31, 2018

It was a back and forth battle in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association opener between No. 5 (tie) Fort Hays State and No. 18 Central Missouri. A timely interception sealed the deal for the Tigers, who haven't lost in the MIAA in over a year.

INSTANT REPLAY: Tanner Hoekman intercepts a Mules pass to seal a 20-16 Tiger victory! #DefendtheFort #MIAAFB pic.twitter.com/VRgGZ99BiT — FHSU Athletics (@fhsuathletics) August 31, 2018

Speaking of the MIAA, how about this video-game-like punt return from Pittsburg State's Kiante Hardin?

KIANTE HARDIN!



The Webb City product had this 59-yard punt return TD for Pitt State in their season opener against UCO.@splitfacenation @PittStGorillas #miaafb @koamfox14sports pic.twitter.com/IlPUpDQxzs — Jacob Lenard (@j_lenard) August 31, 2018

Lenoir-Rhyne had upset on its mind, but a huge 22-point fourth quarter moved No. 12 West Alabama to 1-0.

FB | Tigersw tack on 7 more | 47 yd TD pass @harrysat15 to @martin_tyriq | @JBennett_1 with the PAT | 12:53 left | UWA 29, LRU 19 pic.twitter.com/yz8wiiCyhU — UWA Athletics (@UWAAthletics) August 31, 2018

Stay tuned, DII football fans. We're only halfway through the opening-weekend action. Expect more highlights and dramatics on Saturday when the rest of DII opens its season.