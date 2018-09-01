Watch: Maryland WR Jeshaun Jones rushes, catches and throws for touchdowns against Texas

Maryland freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones completed the trifecta in his collegiate debut against Texas. He rushed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, then threw for a score of his own on a trick play – all in the first half.

Jones took his first handoff of the game 28 yards into the end zone on the game's opening drive.

Later in the first quarter, Jones lined up out wide, found a seam in the Texas defense and scampered for his second touchdown of the quarter.

welcome to college football pic.twitter.com/jWuxavOV3t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2018

After the Longhorns punted from their own end zone, Maryland ran a trick play from Texas' 20-yard line where Jones took a handoff, ran from left to right across the field, then threw a touchdown pass to Taivon Jacobs in the corner of the end zone.

"HE CAN PASS TOO!" pic.twitter.com/9PeaWLYSlX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2018

The three scores alone accounted for 113 yards of offense as it only took three touches for Jeshaun Jones to score three touchdowns.