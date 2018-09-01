Watch: Maryland WR Jeshaun Jones rushes, catches and throws for touchdowns against Texas

Maryland freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones completed the trifecta in his collegiate debut against Texas. He rushed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, then threw for a score of his own on a trick play – all in the first half.
Jones took his first handoff of the game 28 yards into the end zone on the game's opening drive.
.@TerpsFootball wasted no time pic.twitter.com/1HL6ErIODc— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2018
Later in the first quarter, Jones lined up out wide, found a seam in the Texas defense and scampered for his second touchdown of the quarter.
welcome to college football pic.twitter.com/jWuxavOV3t— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2018
After the Longhorns punted from their own end zone, Maryland ran a trick play from Texas' 20-yard line where Jones took a handoff, ran from left to right across the field, then threw a touchdown pass to Taivon Jacobs in the corner of the end zone.
"HE CAN PASS TOO!" pic.twitter.com/9PeaWLYSlX— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2018
The three scores alone accounted for 113 yards of offense as it only took three touches for Jeshaun Jones to score three touchdowns.