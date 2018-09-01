Watch: Washington WR Quinten Pounds makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch against Auburn

After Auburn and Washington traded five field goals in the first half, the Huskies scored their first touchdown in the final minute of the half thanks to the acrobatics of wide receiver Quinten Pounds.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning threw a back shoulder fade to Pounds, who made a leaping, one-handed grab in the end zone over a defender to cut Auburn's lead to 15-13 after the PAT.

Watch the touchdown catch below.