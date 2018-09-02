Watch: Miami WR Jeff Thomas makes sensational one-handed grab vs. LSU

For all the highlight catches this weekend, Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas decided to throw his hat into the ring on the second drive of the game for the Hurricanes.

RELATED: Watch the top Week 1 highlights | Full scoreboard

Thomas was running toward the sideline when the ball was delivered behind him, so he jumped off one foot, turned his body around and reached behind him to snag the ball with one hand for a 16-yard completion.

Here's a closer look.

another insane catch this weekend pic.twitter.com/CrqLARPgz4 — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 3, 2018

Miami finished the drive with a field goal, but Thomas’ reception jumpstarted the drive for the Hurricanes in their top 25 bout with LSU.

Thomas’ catch was just one of multiple stunning receptions on the first official Saturday of college football season. Washington wide receiver Quinten Pounds had a miraculous one-handed touchdown grab on Saturday against Auburn.

Quinten Pounds catches better with one hand. pic.twitter.com/cEYIrX0lBA — CBS Sports CFB (@CBSSportsCFB) September 1, 2018

Earlier in the day, Texas Tech wideout T.J. Vasher had a ridiculous one-handed grab in the air.

Thomas is a true sophomore who played in all 13 games for the Hurricanes last year and totaled 17 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns.