College football rankings: SEC dominates the AP Top 25 breakdown for Week 2

The first full week of the FBS season is in the books. Week 1 saw four ranked matchups and an upset by an unranked team, so there was quite a bit of movement in the rankings heading into Week 2.

VIEW FULL AP TOP 25 | WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD

Here’s a look at the AP Top 25 by the numbers for Week 2:

57 points — The largest margin of victory for a ranked team in Week 1, as No. 18 Mississippi State beat Stephen F. Austin 63-6. The Bulldogs were the only team to pass the 50-point margin mark, but 15 other teams won by at least three scores.

MORE: 15 under the radar players in 2018

20-5 — Record for ranked teams in Week 1, winning by an average score of 39-18. To be fair, there were four ranked matchups, so four ranked teams had to lose. The lone Top 25 team to fall to an unranked opponent was No. 23 Texas, which lost to Maryland 34-29.

7 — Number of conferences represented in the poll this week, not including independents. None are as present as the SEC, which has seven teams represented, including three in the top 10 in No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 9 Auburn.

RANK Conference Number Teams Points 1 SEC 7 No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Auburn, No. 11 LSU, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 24 South Carolina, No. 25 Florida 93 2 Big Ten 5 No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 13 Penn State, No. 15 Michigan State, No. 21 Michigan 72 3 Pac-12 4 No. 9 Washington, No. 10 Stanford, No. 17 Southern California, No. 23 Oregon 45 T4 ACC 3 No. 2 Clemson, No. 12 Virginia Tech, No. 22 Miami 42 T4 Big 12 3 No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 14 West Virginia, No. 16 TCU 42 6 AAC 1 No. 19 UCF 7 7 MWC 1 No. 20 Boise State 6

(Not including independent No. 8 Notre Dame.)

5 — Number of games decided by one possession or less. The average margin for the 21 games involving ranked teams this week was 28.6 points. Not too many down-to-the-wire matchups there.

5 — Teams that didn’t move in the rankings. No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, and No. 3 Georgia all stayed put after combining to win by 123 points, while No. 16 TCU and No. 18 Mississippi State

MORE: College football's 9 winningest teams

14 — The biggest drop in the rankings this week. That fall belongs to Miami, which went from No. 8 to No. 22 after losing to No. 25 LSU 33-10.

RELATED: Largest drops in AP Top 25 following a win

14 — Also the biggest jump in the rankings this week, also coming out of that matchup. LSU rose to No. 11, powered by running back Nick Brossette, who had 125 yards and two touchdowns — the only points by the Tigers’ offense all game.

2 — Number of teams who disappeared from the rankings. No. 19 Florida State had five turnovers in a 24-3 loss to No. 20 Virginia Tech, and No. 23 Texas only converted 20 percent of their third downs in a 34-29 loss to Maryland.