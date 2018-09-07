Florida State football to honor former Seminole, late actor Burt Reynolds with 'The Bandit' helmet decals

Hollywood lost a trailblazer in actor, director and producer Burt Reynolds on Thursday. But Florida State lost one of its most beloved alumni.

To honor the "Smokey and the Bandit" star's legacy, the Seminoles will sport "The Bandit" helmet decals this Saturday for their game against Samford.

The Seminoles will honor "The Bandit" this Saturday with helmet decals. 🍢#DoSomething pic.twitter.com/eMFyRxXTMr — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 7, 2018

Reynolds played football for the Seminoles in the 1950s, making his first appearance against Georgia in the 1954 season. He rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries during the first half of his rookie season with the team, before being forced to the sidelines due to a knee injury.

While injuries plagued Reynolds' college career and he would never hit the field in a Seminoles uniform again, the soon-to-be star remained devoted to the program and continued to support FSU for the rest of his life. He'd go as far as having a Hollywood costumer designer design new uniforms for the team and flying to campus midweek just to see the team practice in the afternoon.

And it's safe to say that the love affair went both ways. Florida State cherished Reynolds' contributions to the university and loved having such a humble star be their greatest supporter.

The program will publicly say its final goodbyes with the helmet decals at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee Saturday night, 400 miles northwest of where Reynolds spent his final days.