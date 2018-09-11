The college football head coaches who had the best FBS playing careers

Almost every current FBS head coach played some level of college football and many competed at the FBS level during their playing days.

Here are active college football head coaches who had 23 of the best FBS playing careers.

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Alma mater: Northwestern

Position: Linebacker

Stats/Awards/Honors:

2008 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

The first two-time Bronko Nagurski Award winner

The first two-time Chuck Bednarik Award winner

Two-time First Team All-American

1995 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

299 career tackles, five forced fumbles, three interceptions

A very strong case could be made that Pat Fitzgerald is the single most impactful figure in the history of Northwestern football. The standout linebacker helped the Wildcats lead the country in scoring defense in 1995 and earn at least a share of back-to-back Big Ten championships.

He became the winningest coach in Northwestern history in 2013.

Lovie Smith, Illinois

Alma mater: Tulsa

Position: Defensive back/linebacker

Stats/Awards/Honors:

Two-time First Team All-American

Three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference

1976 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year

367 career tackles

Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech

Alma mater: Texas Tech

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

2002 Sammy Baugh Trophy winner

AP Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

Set 39 school records, 16 Big 12 records and 17 NCAA records during his career

Became the third player in NCAA history with more than 12,000 passing yards and total yards, and more than 1,000 completions

2002 Tangerine Bowl MVP

Seven-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Two-time Pete Cawthon Memorial Team MVP

12,429 career passing yards, 95 career passing touchdowns

Troy Taormina | USA TODAY Sports Images

Scott Frost, Nebraska

Alma mater: Nebraska

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

1997 national champion

1996 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Became the 10th player to pass for 1,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season

After two seasons at Stanford, Frost transferred to Nebraska in 1995, when the Huskers won the national championship. In his first year as Nebraska's starting quarterback he was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 1996. As a senior, he led the Huskers to a 13-0 record and a national championship, while being named a Johnny Unitas finalist.

He rushed for 1,095 yards and 19 touchdowns in 1997 as the team's second-leading rusher in former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne's option offense.

RELATED: The 11 best non-conference games this season

Mario Cristobal, Oregon

Alma mater: Miami (FL)

Position: Offensive tackle

Stats/Awards/Honors:

Two-time national champion (1989, 1991)

First Team All-Big East

A two-time national champion who was named an all-conference player? Enough said.

MORE: The colleges most represented on NFL rosters

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Alma mater: Oklahoma State

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

Finished college career as the Big Eight Conference's all-time leader in passing yards (8,473) and total offense

Threw 57 career passing touchdowns

1986 Big Eight Newcomer of the Year

Second in the NCAA in passing yards in 1988 (2,163), third in passing efficiency

Set an NCAA record (that was broken in 2008) by throwing his first 138 passes without an interception

Four-year starter at Oklahoma State

Led Oklahoma State to wins in the 1987 Sun Bowl and 1988 Holiday Bowl

Holds OSU records for completion percentage in a bowl game (83.3%)

Kevin Jairaj | USA TODAY Sports Images

Major Applewhite, Houston

Alma mater: Texas

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

Ranks second in school history in career passing yards (8,353 yards), career touchdowns (60) and 300-yard passing games (9)

Holds the Texas single-game passing record with 473 yards against Washington in 2001

Responsible for the two longest passing touchdowns in program history (97, 96 yards)

Applewhite's name appears 77 times in Texas' record book for passing records. He holds his fair share of records and he ranks second in countless other categories behind former Texas great Colt McCoy.

He reached 2,000 passing yards faster than any Texas quarterback in history. It took him just seven games. Applewhite has the second-most career passing yards (8,353 yards) and the third-best single-season mark (3,357 yards).

He was 22-8 as a starter and took care of the football better than any other Longhorns signal caller (with a minimum of 300 attempts) with just a 2.6 percent interception percentage in his career. He had two different streaks of more than 130 pass attempts without getting picked off. His 60 touchdown passes are the second-most in program history.

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Alma mater: Georgia

Position: Safety

Stats/Awards/Honors:

1998 First Team All-SEC

1997 Second Team All-SEC

1998 Georgia Defensive Most Outstanding Player

Led the SEC in interceptions in 1998

13 career interceptions (T-6th in Georgia history)

Kirby Smart was a ballhawk as a player, intercepting six passes as a junior and five as a senior. He was a team captain who won team awards for his hustle and for being a four-year player with a GPA above a 3.0. Smart led Georgia in kick returns as a freshman, when he averaged more than 22 yards per returner.

He was a member of the Bulldogs' victorious Outback Bowl and Peach Bowl teams in the late '90s, and he was the first Georgia player to ever return a blocked PAT for two points.

RELATED: Undefeated college football teams in 2018

Jonathan Smith, Oregon State

Alma mater: Oregon State

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

2001 Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP

Led Oregon State in passing four consecutive years

Left Oregon State as the school's all-time leader in passing yards (9,680) and passing touchdowns (55) – now ranked third all-time in both categories

With the help of future NFL receiver tandem Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Smith threw for at least 300 yards in a game 11 times and he had four passing touchdowns of at least 80 yards. He led the Beavers to an 11-1 season in 2000 that resulted in Oregon State finishing the season ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 – the best final ranking in program history.

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Alma mater: BYU

Position: Linebacker

Stats/Awards/Honors:

First Team All-WAC in 1981

Team-high 132 tackles in 1981

Whittingham was a standout linebacker at BYU, where he was part of 43 wins and played in the Holiday Bowl four times in his career. He's tied for second in school history for sacks in a game with four and he once had 18 tackles in a game.

Turner Gill, Liberty

Alma mater: Nebraska

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

Heisman Trophy finalist in 1983

Three-time All-Big Eight selection

Second-team All-American

Named the quarterback for the Big Eight Conference All-Decade Team (1980-89)

Led Nebraska to a 28-2 record as a starter, including a 20-0 record in conference play

Led Nebraska to three consecutive Orange Bowls

Gill finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1983, when his teammate Mike Rozier won the award. Gill threw for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns (to just four interceptions, while running for 531 yards and 11 touchdowns that season. His 152.7 passer rating as a senior was the seventh-best mark in program history.

In Gill's four years at Nebraska, the Huskers went 43-7, finishing second, third, seventh and 11th in the final AP Top 25 poll, coming oh so close to a national title.

Nick Rolovich, Hawaii

Alma mater: Hawaii

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

Holds six school passing records

Holds Hawaii records for two-game (1,048 yards), three-game (1,548) and four-consecutive game (1,806) passing marks

Averaged 298 passing yards per game in his career

Threw for 500+ yards in three consecutive games in 2001 (a single-season program record)

Nick Rolovich only played for Hawaii for two seasons but he left his mark on the program and its record book. As a senior he threw for 3,365 yards and 34 touchdowns, including three consecutive 500-yard games to end his college career. In his collegiate finale, he threw for 543 yards and eight touchdowns in a 72-45 win over previously undefeated No. 9-ranked BYU.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Alma mater: Michigan

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

Led Michigan to a 21-3-1 record as a full-time starter

First Team All-American

Heisman Trophy finalist in 1986

Completed 62.4% of his pass attempts in his career for 5,449 yards and 31 touchdowns

The first Michigan quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in a game

Led the nation in pass efficiency in 1985 and finished second nationally in 1986

Michigan went 10-1-1 then 11-2 when Harbaugh was a junior and senior, respectively, as the Wolverines peaked at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll in each year. He led them to a Fiesta Bowl win in 1985, followed by a Rose Bowl appearance in '86.

Harbaugh finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting as a senior behind Miami's Vinny Testaverde and Temple's Paul Palmer.

RELATED: Why a Week 1 loss doesn't prevent a team from winning the College Football Playoff

Brian Spurlock | USA TODAY Sports Images

Jeff Brohm, Purdue

Alma mater: Louisville

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

5,451 career passing yards, 38 career passing touchdowns

MVP of the 1993 Liberty Bowl

2,626 passing yards, 20 touchdowns as a senior

Brohm is in the top 10 in Louisville history in wins by a starting quarterback (15) as the Cardinals went 9-3 in 1993 with him as the starter, finishing the season with a Liberty Bowl victory and a spot in the final AP Top 25 poll.

Mike Bobo, Colorado State

Alma mater: Georgia

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

Ranks second in school history in single-game completion percentage (76.92%), single-season completion percentage (65.03%)

Ranks third in school history in career completion percentage (58.09%)

Ranks fourth in school history in average yards per pass attempt (8.27 yards), single-season passing efficiency rating (155.8)

Ranks fifth in school history in career touchdown passes (38), lowest career interception percentage (3.39%)

Ranks sixth in school history in career total offense (6,054), career passing yards (6,334), career completions (445)

As a senior at Georgia, Mike Bobo completed 65 percent of his passes – the second-best single-season mark in school history – for 2,751 yards and 19 touchdowns. He led the team in passing twice and once completed 19 consecutive passes versus Wisconsin in the Outback Bowl.

Tim Lester, Western Michigan

Alma mater: Western Michigan

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

Became the 7th player to throw for at least 2,000 yards in a season four times

Finished his career 25th all-time in career yards per game (min. 5,500 yards of total offense)

Finished his career 5th all-time in career passing yards and total yards (11,299 yards)

Set 17 school passing records and eight MAC records

1996 MAC Freshman of the Year

2011 Western Michigan Athletic Hall of Fame inductee

Led Western Michigan to the MAC Championship game as a senior

Skim through the 2000 NCAA Football Division I-A (that's what it was called back then) record book and you'll notice Tim Lester's name appears one spot ahead of Peyton Manning's on the list of career passing leaders. That's how good Lester was at Western Michigan.

Lester averaged more than 250 yards of offense per game in his career and his career passing efficiency was 133.6.

Barry Odom, Missouri

Alma Mater: Missouri

Position: Linebacker

Stats/Awards/Honors:

7th in Missouri history in career tackles

Three-time All-Big 12 honoree, according to Big 12 coaches

Team captain as a senior

Helped end Missouri's 14-year bowl drought

As a senior, Odom recorded a team-high 113 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, to give him 362 stops for his career. He helped the Tigers reach back-to-back bowl games, including an Insight Bowl victory in 1998, as Missouri was ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll both years.

Scottie Montgomery, East Carolina

Alma mater: Duke

Position: Wide receiver

Stats/Awards/Honors:

All-ACC in 1997

Led Duke in receiving in three straight seasons

Two-time team MVP

Team captain in 1999

171 career receptions for 2,379 receiving yards

Montgomery put together three consecutive seasons with at least 50 receptions and at least 600 receiving yards, including 35 games in a row with at least one reception – one of the longest streaks in Duke history. He once had 243 receiving yards in a game against Vanderbilt and he averaged nearly 14 yards per reception in his career.

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

Alma mater: Northern Illinois

Position: Wide receiver

Stats/Awards/Honors:

First Team All-MAC

179 career catches for 2,162 yards and 11 touchdowns

Fleck is third in school history in career receptions and seventh in receiving yards, while his 2003 stats (77 catches for 1,028 yards) rank among the 10 best individual marks in program history.

Fleck's 14-catch, 234-yard game against Ohio in 2003 is the second-best single-game performance in Northern Illinois history in both categories.

Jesse Johnson | USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Sumlin, Arizona

Alma Mater: Purdue

Position: Linebacker

Stats/Awards/Honors:

7th in Purdue history in career tackles

Four-year starter at linebacker

Named to Sports Illustrated's All-America Walk-On List as a freshman after leading Purdue in tackles (91)

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a senior after finishing fifth in the Big Ten in tackles (114)

From a walk-on to a four-year starter who played in the Peach Bowl and racked up 375 career tackles, Kevin Sumlin likely exceeded whatever expectations were placed upon him when he arrived in West Lafayette.

Rocky Long, San Diego State

Alma mater: New Mexico

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Awards/Honors:

1971 WAC Offensive Player of the Year

Three-time team MVP

Led New Mexico in total offense three years in a row

Two-time team captain

Tied for third in career wins by a starting quarterback (16)

Ranked eighth in career total offense (4,461 yards)

Rocky Long ran for more than 2,000 yards in his career as a quarterback and he ranks 14th all-time in school history. He was also the team's leading kick and punt returner at times during his career.

Jay Norvell, Nevada

Alma Mater: Iowa

Position: Defensive back

Stats/Awards/Honors:

First Team All-Big Ten in 1985

Led the Big Ten with seven interceptions in 1985

Helped Iowa win the Big Ten Championship, reach the Rose Bowl

Matt Luke, Ole Miss

Alma mater: Ole Miss

Position: Center

Stats/Awards/Honors: