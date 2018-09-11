College football: When is the Big 12 Championship Game?

Despite Oklahoma and TCU both relying on new starting quarterbacks, last season's Big 12 Championship Game participants are among the leading contenders to win the Big 12, at least according to the AP Top 25 poll.

The Sooners are ranked No. 4, followed by West Virginia at No. 14, TCU at No. 15 and Oklahoma State at No. 24.

Oklahoma ran away with the Big 12 Championship last season as Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield threw four touchdown passes in a 41-17 win over TCU. The win ultimately earned the Sooners the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

The 2018 Big 12 Championship Game is on December 1, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.