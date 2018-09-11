College football: When is the SEC Championship Game?

Last year's SEC Championship game featured Auburn, which defeated both national championship participants in the regular season, and national runner-up Georgia.

Three weeks after the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs by more than three touchdowns at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Georgia won the 2017 SEC Championship 28-7 thanks to a dominant ground game, an efficient night from quarterback Jake Fromm and an advantage in the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs' win sealed their place in the College Football Playoff, where they fell to Alabama in the national championship game as the Crimson Tide won its fifth national title in nine years.

With three SEC teams ranked in the top 10 in the AP Top 25 poll – No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Auburn – along with Mississippi State and LSU in the rankings, there should once again be fierce competition in the SEC, especially in the SEC West.

The 2018 SEC Championship is on December 1, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Last season proved that there's a path for the SEC to send two teams to the College Football Playoff – even if a team doesn't play in the conference championship game.