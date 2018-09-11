College football's most successful teams

Before the start of the 2018-19 college football season, the 129 teams currently in the FBS had played a combined 135,704 games.

No single team has played more than Rutgers, whose program goes back to 1869 and had seen 1,337 games heading into the 2018-19 season. Through those, the Scarlet Knights have a winning percentage of 50.11, placing them as the 88th most successful team.

They happen to be the last team in the black, as No. 89 — Utah State — sits at 49.73 percent.

But they’re still a far cry from the top. Eight FBS programs have a winning percentage greater than 70.

Here’s a look at each of the eight, followed by the full ranking of all 129 teams:

No. 8: Southern California — 70.17 percent

First year: 1888

Games played: 1,227

Record: 834-339-54

No. 7: Texas — 70.51 percent

18931,297898-366-33

No. 6: Oklahoma — 72.26 percent

18951,260884-323-53

No. 5: Alabama — 72.31 percent

18921,262891-328-43

No. 4: Notre Dame — 72.48 percent

18871,250885-323-42

No. 3: Ohio State — 72.51 percent

18901,275898-324-53

No. 2: Boise State — 72.56 percent

1968605438-165-2

No. 1: Michigan — 72.91 percent

First year: 1879

Games played: 1,318

Record: 943-339-36

Here is the full listing of all 129 FBS teams by winning percentage: