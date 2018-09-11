football-fbs flag

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | September 13, 2018

College football's most successful teams

Before the start of the 2018-19 college football season, the 129 teams currently in the FBS had played a combined 135,704 games.

No single team has played more than Rutgers, whose program goes back to 1869 and had seen 1,337 games heading into the 2018-19 season. Through those, the Scarlet Knights have a winning percentage of 50.11, placing them as the 88th most successful team.

They happen to be the last team in the black, as No. 89 — Utah State — sits at 49.73 percent.

But they’re still a far cry from the top. Eight FBS programs have a winning percentage greater than 70. 

Here’s a look at each of the eight, followed by the full ranking of all 129 teams:

(All stats from before 2018-19 season. All photos from USA Today Sports Images)

Southern California

No. 8: Southern California — 70.17 percent

First year: 1888
Games played: 1,227
Record: 834-339-54

Texas

No. 7: Texas — 70.51 percent

First year: 1893
Games played: 1,297
Record: 898-366-33

 

Oklahoma

No. 6: Oklahoma — 72.26 percent

First year: 1895
Games played: 1,260
Record: 884-323-53

Alabama

No. 5: Alabama — 72.31 percent

First year: 1892
Games played: 1,262
Record: 891-328-43

 

Notre Dame

No. 4: Notre Dame — 72.48 percent

First year: 1887
Games played: 1,250
Record: 885-323-42

 

Ohio State

No. 3: Ohio State — 72.51 percent

First year: 1890
Games played: 1,275
Record: 898-324-53

 

Boise State

No. 2: Boise State — 72.56 percent

First year: 1968
Games played: 605
Record: 438-165-2

 

Michigan

No. 1: Michigan — 72.91 percent

First year: 1879
Games played: 1,318
Record: 943-339-36

Here is the full listing of all 129 FBS teams by winning percentage:

Rank Team First year Games Record Winning percentage
1 Michigan 1879 1318 943-339-36 72.91%
2 Boise St. 1968 605 438-165-2 72.56%
3 Ohio St. 1890 1275 898-324-53 72.51%
4 Notre Dame 1887 1250 885-323-42 72.48%
5 Alabama 1892 1262 891-328-43 72.31%
6 Oklahoma 1895 1260 884-323-53 72.26%
7 Texas 1893 1297 898-366-33 70.51%
8 Southern California 1888 1227 834-339-54 70.17%
9 Nebraska 1890 1313 893-380-40 69.54%
10 Penn St. 1887 1306 878-387-41 68.80%
11 Florida St. 1947 806 539-250-17 67.93%
12 Tennessee 1891 1269 833-383-53 67.73%
13 Old Dominion 2009 109 72-37-0 66.06%
14 Georgia 1892 1282 808-420-54 65.13%
15 LSU 1893 1246 787-412-47 65.05%
16 Appalachain St. 1928 968 606-333-29 64.10%
17 Miami (FL) 1926 996 623-354-19 63.50%
18 Ga. Southern 1924 603 377-216-10 63.35%
19 Auburn 1892 1242 759-436-47 63.00%
20 Florida 1906 1169 714-415-40 62.79%
21 Washington 1889 1220 725-445-50 61.48%
22 Clemson 1896 1233 729-459-45 60.95%
23 Virginia Tech 1892 1249 737-466-46 60.85%
24 Arizona St. 1897 1019 607-388-24 60.75%
25 Texas A&M 1894 1257 732-477-48 60.14%
26 Michigan St. 1896 1191 694-453-44 60.12%
27 West Virginia 1891 1280 742-493-45 59.73%
28 Central Mich. 1896 1064 617-411-36 59.68%
29 Miami (OH) 1888 1183 684-455-44 59.68%
30 Georgia Tech 1892 1267 728-496-43 59.16%
31 Western Ky. 1913 993 572-391-30 59.11%
32 UCLA 1919 1051 602-412-37 59.04%
33 Utah 1892 1158 668-459-31 59.02%
34 Arkansas 1894 1247 713-494-40 58.78%
35 Fresno St. 1921 1046 597-422-27 58.37%
36 Wisconsin 1889 1240 697-490-53 58.35%
37 Stanford 1891 1148 644-455-49 58.23%
38 South Fla. 1997 251 146-105-0 58.17%
39 Southern Miss. 1912 1028 584-418-26 58.07%
40 Bowling Green 1919 973 539-382-52 58.07%
41 Colorado 1890 1237 700-501-36 58.04%
42 BYU 1922 1009 568-415-26 57.58%
43 Pittsburgh 1890 1286 717-527-42 57.39%
44 Boston College 1893 1183 659-487-37 57.27%
45 Middle Tenn. 1911 1025 573-424-28 57.27%
46 Louisiana Tech 1901 1101 609-455-37 56.99%
47 Minnesota 1882 1248 688-516-44 56.89%
48 Arizona 1899 1099 608-458-33 56.82%
49 Syracuse 1889 1295 709-537-49 56.64%
50 Army West Point 1890 1248 681-516-51 56.61%
51 Oregon 1894 1187 648-493-46 56.53%
52 San Diego St. 1921 998 548-418-32 56.51%
53 Troy 1909 958 527-403-28 56.47%
54 Ole Miss 1893 1218 666-517-35 56.12%
55 North Carolina 1888 1276 689-533-54 56.11%
56 Texas Tech 1925 1037 562-443-32 55.74%
57 Toledo 1917 984 536-424-24 55.69%
58 Navy 1879 1323 708-558-57 55.67%
59 Western Mich. 1906 1033 562-447-24 55.57%
60 Tulsa 1895 1138 618-493-27 55.49%
61 California 1886 1245 661-533-51 55.14%
62 Air Force 1956 718 385-320-13 54.53%
63 Hawaii 1909 1000 533-443-24 54.50%
64 Houston 1946 809 433-361-15 54.45%
65 Missouri 1890 1279 669-558-52 54.34%
66 TCU 1896 1242 644-541-57 54.15%
67 Northern Ill. 1899 1118 579-488-51 54.07%
68 Iowa 1889 1233 640-554-39 53.49%
69 UCF 1979 452 241-210-1 53.43%
70 Texas St. 1904 985 509-451-25 52.94%
71 Nevada 1896 1059 543-483-33 52.83%
72 Louisville 1912 987 512-458-17 52.74%
73 Maryland 1892 1276 644-589-43 52.16%
74 Purdue 1887 1216 608-560-48 51.97%
75 Marshall 1895 1171 582-542-47 51.71%
76 Virginia 1888 1302 649-605-48 51.69%
77 Oklahoma St. 1901 1179 585-546-48 51.65%
78 Ball St. 1924 895 445-418-32 51.51%
79 East Carolina 1932 856 433-411-12 51.29%
80 South Carolina 1892 1218 602-572-44 51.23%
81 South Alabama 2009 102 52-50-0 50.98%
82 Baylor 1899 1201 589-568-44 50.87%
83 NC State 1892 1217 591-571-55 50.82%
84 Illinois 1890 1237 602-585-50 50.69%
85 Cincinnati 1885 1241 603-587-51 50.64%
86 North Texas 1913 1042 507-502-33 50.24%
87 Ohio 1894 1167 562-557-48 50.21%
88 Rutgers 1869 1337 649-646-42 50.11%
89 Utah St. 1892 1099 531-537-31 49.73%
90 Kentucky 1881 1268 606-618-44 49.53%
91 Vanderbilt 1890 1263 600-613-50 49.49%
92 Massachusetts 1879 1205 570-585-50 49.38%
93 Duke 1888 1051 503-517-31 49.33%
94 Mississippi St. 1895 1167 555-573-39 49.23%
95 San Jose St. 1893 1025 485-502-38 49.17%
96 Arkansas St. 1911 984 465-482-37 49.14%
97 Akron 1891 1093 519-538-36 49.13%
98 Washington St. 1894 1135 535-555-45 49.12%
99 Memphis 1912 1026 482-511-33 48.59%
100 Wyoming 1893 1122 526-568-28 48.13%
101 Kansas 1890 1271 582-631-58 48.07%
102 Louisiana 1901 1098 510-554-34 48.00%
103 Colorado St. 1893 1124 520-571-33 47.73%
104 SMU 1915 1083 489-540-54 47.65%
105 UConn 1896 1107 508-561-38 47.61%
106 Oregon St. 1893 1173 530-593-50 47.31%
107 UTSA 2011 82 38-44-0 46.34%
108 Kansas St. 1896 1207 526-639-42 45.32%
109 New Mexico 1892 1103 483-589-31 45.19%
110 Temple 1894 1094 468-574-52 45.16%
111 Iowa St. 1892 1214 524-644-46 45.06%
112 Tulane 1893 1197 520-639-38 45.03%
113 Northwestern 1882 1240 535-661-44 44.92%
114 UAB 1991 286 126-158-2 44.41%
115 Rice 1912 1108 470-606-32 43.86%
116 Eastern Mich. 1891 1089 453-589-47 43.76%
117 Idaho 1894 1095 459-610-26 43.11%
118 La.-Monroe 1951 727 304-415-8 42.37%
119 Fla. Atlantic 2001 206 87-119-0 42.23%
120 Indiana 1887 1195 479-672-44 41.92%
121 Buffalo 1894 922 370-524-28 41.65%
122 Wake Forest 1888 1136 450-653-33 41.07%
123 New Mexico St. 1894 1090 430-630-30 40.83%
124 UTEP 1914 1005 390-585-30 40.30%
125 UNLV 1968 574 228-342-4 40.07%
126 Kent St. 1920 922 341-553-28 38.50%
127 FIU 2002 191 64-127-0 33.51%
128 Charlotte 1946 65 20-45-0 30.77%
129 Georgia St. 2010 94 27-67-0 28.72%