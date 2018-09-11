College football's most successful teams

Before the start of the 2018-19 college football season, the 129 teams currently in the FBS had played a combined 135,704 games.
No single team has played more than Rutgers, whose program goes back to 1869 and had seen 1,337 games heading into the 2018-19 season. Through those, the Scarlet Knights have a winning percentage of 50.11, placing them as the 88th most successful team.
They happen to be the last team in the black, as No. 89 — Utah State — sits at 49.73 percent.
But they’re still a far cry from the top. Eight FBS programs have a winning percentage greater than 70.
Here’s a look at each of the eight, followed by the full ranking of all 129 teams:
(All stats from before 2018-19 season. All photos from USA Today Sports Images)
No. 8: Southern California — 70.17 percent
First year: 1888
Games played: 1,227
Record: 834-339-54
No. 7: Texas — 70.51 percentFirst year: 1893
Games played: 1,297
Record: 898-366-33
No. 6: Oklahoma — 72.26 percentFirst year: 1895
Games played: 1,260
Record: 884-323-53
No. 5: Alabama — 72.31 percentFirst year: 1892
Games played: 1,262
Record: 891-328-43
No. 4: Notre Dame — 72.48 percentFirst year: 1887
Games played: 1,250
Record: 885-323-42
No. 3: Ohio State — 72.51 percentFirst year: 1890
Games played: 1,275
Record: 898-324-53
No. 2: Boise State — 72.56 percentFirst year: 1968
Games played: 605
Record: 438-165-2
No. 1: Michigan — 72.91 percent
First year: 1879
Games played: 1,318
Record: 943-339-36
Here is the full listing of all 129 FBS teams by winning percentage:
|Rank
|Team
|First year
|Games
|Record
|Winning percentage
|1
|Michigan
|1879
|1318
|943-339-36
|72.91%
|2
|Boise St.
|1968
|605
|438-165-2
|72.56%
|3
|Ohio St.
|1890
|1275
|898-324-53
|72.51%
|4
|Notre Dame
|1887
|1250
|885-323-42
|72.48%
|5
|Alabama
|1892
|1262
|891-328-43
|72.31%
|6
|Oklahoma
|1895
|1260
|884-323-53
|72.26%
|7
|Texas
|1893
|1297
|898-366-33
|70.51%
|8
|Southern California
|1888
|1227
|834-339-54
|70.17%
|9
|Nebraska
|1890
|1313
|893-380-40
|69.54%
|10
|Penn St.
|1887
|1306
|878-387-41
|68.80%
|11
|Florida St.
|1947
|806
|539-250-17
|67.93%
|12
|Tennessee
|1891
|1269
|833-383-53
|67.73%
|13
|Old Dominion
|2009
|109
|72-37-0
|66.06%
|14
|Georgia
|1892
|1282
|808-420-54
|65.13%
|15
|LSU
|1893
|1246
|787-412-47
|65.05%
|16
|Appalachain St.
|1928
|968
|606-333-29
|64.10%
|17
|Miami (FL)
|1926
|996
|623-354-19
|63.50%
|18
|Ga. Southern
|1924
|603
|377-216-10
|63.35%
|19
|Auburn
|1892
|1242
|759-436-47
|63.00%
|20
|Florida
|1906
|1169
|714-415-40
|62.79%
|21
|Washington
|1889
|1220
|725-445-50
|61.48%
|22
|Clemson
|1896
|1233
|729-459-45
|60.95%
|23
|Virginia Tech
|1892
|1249
|737-466-46
|60.85%
|24
|Arizona St.
|1897
|1019
|607-388-24
|60.75%
|25
|Texas A&M
|1894
|1257
|732-477-48
|60.14%
|26
|Michigan St.
|1896
|1191
|694-453-44
|60.12%
|27
|West Virginia
|1891
|1280
|742-493-45
|59.73%
|28
|Central Mich.
|1896
|1064
|617-411-36
|59.68%
|29
|Miami (OH)
|1888
|1183
|684-455-44
|59.68%
|30
|Georgia Tech
|1892
|1267
|728-496-43
|59.16%
|31
|Western Ky.
|1913
|993
|572-391-30
|59.11%
|32
|UCLA
|1919
|1051
|602-412-37
|59.04%
|33
|Utah
|1892
|1158
|668-459-31
|59.02%
|34
|Arkansas
|1894
|1247
|713-494-40
|58.78%
|35
|Fresno St.
|1921
|1046
|597-422-27
|58.37%
|36
|Wisconsin
|1889
|1240
|697-490-53
|58.35%
|37
|Stanford
|1891
|1148
|644-455-49
|58.23%
|38
|South Fla.
|1997
|251
|146-105-0
|58.17%
|39
|Southern Miss.
|1912
|1028
|584-418-26
|58.07%
|40
|Bowling Green
|1919
|973
|539-382-52
|58.07%
|41
|Colorado
|1890
|1237
|700-501-36
|58.04%
|42
|BYU
|1922
|1009
|568-415-26
|57.58%
|43
|Pittsburgh
|1890
|1286
|717-527-42
|57.39%
|44
|Boston College
|1893
|1183
|659-487-37
|57.27%
|45
|Middle Tenn.
|1911
|1025
|573-424-28
|57.27%
|46
|Louisiana Tech
|1901
|1101
|609-455-37
|56.99%
|47
|Minnesota
|1882
|1248
|688-516-44
|56.89%
|48
|Arizona
|1899
|1099
|608-458-33
|56.82%
|49
|Syracuse
|1889
|1295
|709-537-49
|56.64%
|50
|Army West Point
|1890
|1248
|681-516-51
|56.61%
|51
|Oregon
|1894
|1187
|648-493-46
|56.53%
|52
|San Diego St.
|1921
|998
|548-418-32
|56.51%
|53
|Troy
|1909
|958
|527-403-28
|56.47%
|54
|Ole Miss
|1893
|1218
|666-517-35
|56.12%
|55
|North Carolina
|1888
|1276
|689-533-54
|56.11%
|56
|Texas Tech
|1925
|1037
|562-443-32
|55.74%
|57
|Toledo
|1917
|984
|536-424-24
|55.69%
|58
|Navy
|1879
|1323
|708-558-57
|55.67%
|59
|Western Mich.
|1906
|1033
|562-447-24
|55.57%
|60
|Tulsa
|1895
|1138
|618-493-27
|55.49%
|61
|California
|1886
|1245
|661-533-51
|55.14%
|62
|Air Force
|1956
|718
|385-320-13
|54.53%
|63
|Hawaii
|1909
|1000
|533-443-24
|54.50%
|64
|Houston
|1946
|809
|433-361-15
|54.45%
|65
|Missouri
|1890
|1279
|669-558-52
|54.34%
|66
|TCU
|1896
|1242
|644-541-57
|54.15%
|67
|Northern Ill.
|1899
|1118
|579-488-51
|54.07%
|68
|Iowa
|1889
|1233
|640-554-39
|53.49%
|69
|UCF
|1979
|452
|241-210-1
|53.43%
|70
|Texas St.
|1904
|985
|509-451-25
|52.94%
|71
|Nevada
|1896
|1059
|543-483-33
|52.83%
|72
|Louisville
|1912
|987
|512-458-17
|52.74%
|73
|Maryland
|1892
|1276
|644-589-43
|52.16%
|74
|Purdue
|1887
|1216
|608-560-48
|51.97%
|75
|Marshall
|1895
|1171
|582-542-47
|51.71%
|76
|Virginia
|1888
|1302
|649-605-48
|51.69%
|77
|Oklahoma St.
|1901
|1179
|585-546-48
|51.65%
|78
|Ball St.
|1924
|895
|445-418-32
|51.51%
|79
|East Carolina
|1932
|856
|433-411-12
|51.29%
|80
|South Carolina
|1892
|1218
|602-572-44
|51.23%
|81
|South Alabama
|2009
|102
|52-50-0
|50.98%
|82
|Baylor
|1899
|1201
|589-568-44
|50.87%
|83
|NC State
|1892
|1217
|591-571-55
|50.82%
|84
|Illinois
|1890
|1237
|602-585-50
|50.69%
|85
|Cincinnati
|1885
|1241
|603-587-51
|50.64%
|86
|North Texas
|1913
|1042
|507-502-33
|50.24%
|87
|Ohio
|1894
|1167
|562-557-48
|50.21%
|88
|Rutgers
|1869
|1337
|649-646-42
|50.11%
|89
|Utah St.
|1892
|1099
|531-537-31
|49.73%
|90
|Kentucky
|1881
|1268
|606-618-44
|49.53%
|91
|Vanderbilt
|1890
|1263
|600-613-50
|49.49%
|92
|Massachusetts
|1879
|1205
|570-585-50
|49.38%
|93
|Duke
|1888
|1051
|503-517-31
|49.33%
|94
|Mississippi St.
|1895
|1167
|555-573-39
|49.23%
|95
|San Jose St.
|1893
|1025
|485-502-38
|49.17%
|96
|Arkansas St.
|1911
|984
|465-482-37
|49.14%
|97
|Akron
|1891
|1093
|519-538-36
|49.13%
|98
|Washington St.
|1894
|1135
|535-555-45
|49.12%
|99
|Memphis
|1912
|1026
|482-511-33
|48.59%
|100
|Wyoming
|1893
|1122
|526-568-28
|48.13%
|101
|Kansas
|1890
|1271
|582-631-58
|48.07%
|102
|Louisiana
|1901
|1098
|510-554-34
|48.00%
|103
|Colorado St.
|1893
|1124
|520-571-33
|47.73%
|104
|SMU
|1915
|1083
|489-540-54
|47.65%
|105
|UConn
|1896
|1107
|508-561-38
|47.61%
|106
|Oregon St.
|1893
|1173
|530-593-50
|47.31%
|107
|UTSA
|2011
|82
|38-44-0
|46.34%
|108
|Kansas St.
|1896
|1207
|526-639-42
|45.32%
|109
|New Mexico
|1892
|1103
|483-589-31
|45.19%
|110
|Temple
|1894
|1094
|468-574-52
|45.16%
|111
|Iowa St.
|1892
|1214
|524-644-46
|45.06%
|112
|Tulane
|1893
|1197
|520-639-38
|45.03%
|113
|Northwestern
|1882
|1240
|535-661-44
|44.92%
|114
|UAB
|1991
|286
|126-158-2
|44.41%
|115
|Rice
|1912
|1108
|470-606-32
|43.86%
|116
|Eastern Mich.
|1891
|1089
|453-589-47
|43.76%
|117
|Idaho
|1894
|1095
|459-610-26
|43.11%
|118
|La.-Monroe
|1951
|727
|304-415-8
|42.37%
|119
|Fla. Atlantic
|2001
|206
|87-119-0
|42.23%
|120
|Indiana
|1887
|1195
|479-672-44
|41.92%
|121
|Buffalo
|1894
|922
|370-524-28
|41.65%
|122
|Wake Forest
|1888
|1136
|450-653-33
|41.07%
|123
|New Mexico St.
|1894
|1090
|430-630-30
|40.83%
|124
|UTEP
|1914
|1005
|390-585-30
|40.30%
|125
|UNLV
|1968
|574
|228-342-4
|40.07%
|126
|Kent St.
|1920
|922
|341-553-28
|38.50%
|127
|FIU
|2002
|191
|64-127-0
|33.51%
|128
|Charlotte
|1946
|65
|20-45-0
|30.77%
|129
|Georgia St.
|2010
|94
|27-67-0
|28.72%