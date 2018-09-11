Undefeated college football teams in 2018

There was only one FBS team that went undefeated during the 2017 college football season and that was UCF, which went 13-0 with an AAC title and Peach Bowl win against Auburn. Can any team(s) repeat the Knights' perfect season from a year ago?

Here are the 53 remaining undefeated college football teams for the 2018 season, listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking, then alphabetically.

No. 1 Alabama (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Ole Miss

National championship hero Tua Tagovailoa was impressive again for the Crimson Tide in a 57-7 victory against Arkansas State. Tagovailoa threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns in the first half before Jalen Hurts entered the game for him. Alabama's next current ranked opponent on its schedule isn't until LSU in early November.

No. 2 Clemson (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Georgia Southern

Clemson intercepted a 2-point conversion in the final minute of its game against Texas A&M to escape College Station undefeated. Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence continue to swap in and out of Dabo Swinney's offense with Bryant taking most of the snaps. Clemson does not have any current ranked teams on its ACC schedule.

No. 3 Georgia (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Middle Tennessee State

Georgia looked impressive on the road against conference opponent No. 24 South Carolina in its 41-17 victory. The Bulldogs ran for 271 yards and three touchdowns, while Jake Fromm completed 15-of-18 passes for 194 yards and a score.

No. 4 Ohio State (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. TCU

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw for 233 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 52-3 victory against Rutgers in Week 2. Backup quarterback Tate Martell was a perfect 10 for 10 passing with one touchdown and ran for a 95 yards and a touchdown, as well. In the next three weeks, Ohio State has to play TCU in Dallas and Penn State on the road.

No. 5 Oklahoma (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Iowa State

Kyler Murray followed up his 209-yard, two-touchdown performance with 306 passing yards and three touchdown passes, as well as two touchdowns on the ground against UCLA in a 49-21 win. The Sooners will look for revenge in Week 3 when they travel to Ames, Iowa, to play the Iowa State Cyclones, which gave Oklahoma its only regular season loss in 2017.

No. 6 Wisconsin (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. BYU

Other than Alabama and Clemson, Wisconsin is the only other team to receive a first-place vote in the Week 2 AP Top 25 poll as the Badgers earned a single vote. Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor continued to show why he's one of the top running backs in the country, rushing 33 times for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 win against New Mexico.

No. 7 Auburn (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. LSU

Auburn will get another top-15 team in Week 3, but this time against a conference opponent in LSU. Jarrett Stidham going against the LSU defense will be a true test for just how good Auburn could be this season.

No. 8 Notre Dame (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Vanderbilt

Notre Dame held off upset-minded Ball State in Week 2, with a 24-16 victory at home. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush threw for 297 yards, but three interceptions with no touchdowns. The Fighting Irish play Stanford at home in two weeks, followed by a road game at Virginia Tech.

No. 9 Stanford (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. UC Davis

The Cardinals continued their winning streak with a 17-3 win over in-state opponent No. 17 Southern California. Heisman candidate Bryce Love led his team with 136 rushing yards and a touchdown.

No. 11 Penn State (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Kent State

After a scare against Appalachian State in Week 1, the Nittany Lions seemed to return to form with a blowout victory against Pittsburgh. Penn State has four straight home games, with the last two coming against No. 4 Ohio State and No. 15 Michigan State.

No. 12 LSU (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Auburn

LSU continued its stout defense from its 33-17 win against Miami (FL) with a shutout against Southeast Louisiana. The Tigers will put their defense to the test in Week 3 against quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

No. 13 Virginia Tech (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. East Carolina

Virginia Tech followed up its statement win against Florida State with a 62-17 victory against FCS opponent William & Mary. The Hokies defense has 23 tackles for loss through two games. Virginia Tech's next ranked opponent on its schedule is Sept. 29 against Notre Dame.

No. 14 West Virginia (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ NC State

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier showed — again — why he is considered a Heisman favorite. He threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 15 TCU (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Ohio State

After a slow start, TCU scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from the SMU Mustangs 42-12. KaVontae Turpin had a 42-yard touchdown catch and a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown to lead the Horned Frogs' offense.

No. 16 Mississippi State (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Louisiana

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill ran the ball 17 times for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs road win at Kansas State, 31-10. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns in his first game of the season for coach Joe Moorhead.

No. 17 Boise State (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs Oklahoma State

With a 62-7 win over UConn on September 8, the Broncos not only stayed undefeated, but they also broke a school record offensive yards with 818. Senior quarterback Brett Rypien threw over 300 of those yards for the 16th time in his career and tied a program record for most yards thrown during a game.

No. 18 UCF (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. North Carolina

Last year's only undefeated FBS team, UCF could go deep into the season again as an undefeated team. Quarterback McKenzie Milton leads the Knights' offense, which put up 566 total yards against South Carolina State in Week 2.

No. 20 Oregon (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. San Jose State

Oregon has won in blowout fashion in two straight weeks against Bowling Green and Portland State. Quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown for nine touchdowns in two games. The Ducks have their first ranked game of the season against No. 10 Stanford on Sept. 22.

No. 23 Arizona State (2-0)

Next game: September 15 at San Diego State

The Sun Devils picked up a big upset over No. 15 Michigan State, edging the Spartans by a field goal, 16-13. Quarterback Manny Wilkins led the way, throwing for 380 yards and Arizona State's lone touchdown.

No. 24 Oklahoma State (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs Boise State

The Cowboys beat South Alabama 55-13 behind the effort of quarterback Taylor Cornelius who threw for 428 yards. Oklahoma State will have a chance to continue their undefeated streak at home next weekend.

Akron (1-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Northwestern

The Zips' first game of the season at Nebraska was canceled due to weather, so their home opener against FCS opponent Morgan State became their season opener. Following its 41-7 victory, Akron will play opponents from the Big Ten and Big 12 in Northwestern and Iowa State before conference play.

Baylor (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Duke

Baylor has surpassed its 2017 win total with wins against Abilene Christian and UT-San Antonio. The Bears have winnable home games against Duke and Kansas before traveling to Norman, Oklahoma to play the No. 6 Sooners.

Boston College (3-0)

Next game: September 13 @ Wake Forest

The Eagles became the second 3-0 team in the country with a Thursday night 41-34 conference win over Wake Forest in Week 3. Star running back A.J. Dillon led the way with 185 rushing yards and a touchdown while quarterback Anthony Brown continued his strong start to the season with five touchdowns. Prior to this seven-point win, BC easily handled UMass 55-21 and Holy Cross 62-14.

Buffalo (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Eastern Michigan

The Bulls knocked off Temple on the road 36-29 in Week 2. After an early-season MAC game against undefeated Eastern Michigan, the Bulls have two more nonconference games at Rutgers and home against Army.

California (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs Idaho State

Cal took the lead in the first quarter against BYU on Saturday with a touchdown from Brandon McIlwain and then proceeded to maintain the lead for the remainder of the game. The Bears head into week three with a 2-0 record for the second year in a row.

Cincinnati (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Alabama A&M

Cincinnati spoiled Chip Kelly's debut with UCLA as the Bearcats beat the Bruins 26-17 in the Rose Bowl, then the Bearcats shut out Miami (OH), 21-0. The Bearcats could be a team that ventures later into the season as an undefeated team than most expected. They won't play UCF until November 17.

Colorado (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. New Hampshire

Colorado won a thriller in Lincoln, Nebraska, against the Cornhuskers 33-28 in Week 2. Quarterback Steven Montez threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Laviska Shenault with 1:33 remaining to spoil Scott Frost's first game at the helm of Nebraska. After home games against New Hampshire, UCLA and Arizona State, the Buffs play back-to-back road games against Southern California and Washington.

Duke (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Baylor

Duke took down Northwestern on the road 21-7 in Week 2 with just 301 yards of offense and nine first downs less than the Wildcats. Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Buffalo

Eastern Michigan kicker Chad Ryland made a 24-yard field goal to vanquish the Purdue Boilermakers on the road. This is the second straight season the Eagles have started 2-0. The last time they had back-to-back seasons starting 2-0 was 1988-89.

Georgia Southern (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Clemson

Georgia Southern matched its 2017 win total with its second straight win to begin the year against UMass. Quarterback Shai Werts has run for four touchdowns already this season.

Hawaii (3-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Army

Hawaii has played one more game than just about every team in college football. The Rainbow Warriors are averaging 48 points and Cole McDonald has been one of the most prolific passers so far this season. Through three games, he has thrown for 1,165 yards and 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Houston (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Texas Tech

Houston turned a nine-point, third-quarter deficit into a 45-27 win against Rice in Week 1, then had a quick start against Arizona in Week 2 to beat the Wildcats 45-18. Cougars quarterback D'Eriq King threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns.

Illinois (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. South Florida

A difficult two weeks lie ahead for the Fighting Illini with a game against South Florida at Soldier Field in Chicago a home game versus No. 13 Penn State.

Indiana (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Ball State

Indiana won a road game at Florida International to begin the year and followed that up with a home win against Virginia. Now it has one more game before starting conference play at home against No. 15 Michigan State.

Iowa (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Northern Iowa

Iowa opens its season with four consecutive home games and the Hawkeyes have used their schedule to their advantage, especially with a rivalry victory over Iowa State, 13-3.

Kentucky (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Murray State

The Wildcats knocked off Florida in Week 2 for the first time since 1986. After a home game against Murray State, Kentucky will welcome No. 18 Mississippi State to Lexington.

Louisiana (1-0)

Next game: September 15 @ No. 18 Mississippi State

Louisiana's undefeated record will be put to the test this month with games at No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 1 Alabama, after the Ragin' Cajuns beat Grambling State 49-17 in the season opener.

Louisiana Tech (2-0)

Next game: September 22 @ LSU

Louisiana Tech is 2-0 heading into its bye week with a 30-26 win against South Alabama and a 54-17 victory against Southern. Running back Jaqwis Dancy has 211 yards and four touchdowns through two games. The road only gets tougher from here for Louisiana Tech, starting with a game at LSU after the bye.

Marshall (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ South Carolina

The Thundering Herd have wins over Miami (OH) and Eastern Kentucky to its name, but have a road matchup against SEC opponent South Carolina in Week 3. Quarterback Isaiah Green has thrown for five touchdowns through two weeks.

Maryland (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Temple

Maryland has matched half of its total wins last year through the first two games. The Terrapins can use home field to its advantage with games against Temple and Minnesota before traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a matchup with the Michigan Wolverines.

Minnesota (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Miami (OH)

Minnesota needed a heroic interception by Antoine Winfield Jr to hang out to defeat Fresno State, 21-14. Nonetheless, the Gophers are 2-0 with two of its next three games at home before heading to Columbus, Ohio, to play No. 4 Ohio State.

Missouri (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Purdue

With a 51-14 win against UT-Martin and a 40-13 victory over Wyoming, Missouri enters a difficult stretch starting at Purdue, followed by a home game against No. 3 Georgia, at No. 24 South Carolina and at No. 1 Alabama. If the Tigers' undefeated record continues into October, they'll have earned it.

NC State (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. West Virginia

A case could be made for NC State to potentially be among the group of remaining undefeated teams in October given that five of the Wolfpack's first six games are at home. After beating James Madison and Georgia State in the first two weeks, the Wolfpack host Will Grier and West Virginia.

North Texas (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Arkansas

A road trip to Arkansas in Week 3 is likely the biggest hurdle on the horizon for the Mean Green's undefeated record.

Ohio (1-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Virginia

Ohio played from behind for the whole first half of the Bobcats' 38-32 win against Howard. Four of their next five games are on the road.

Ole Miss (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Alabama

The Rebels have beaten Houston, 47-27, and Southern Illinois, 76-41, but have a huge game against the No. 1 Crimson Tide in Week 3 inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw for 448 yards and five touchdowns against the Salukis.

South Florida (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Illinois

South Florida came back to beat Georgia Tech 49-38 in Week 2 behind two kickoff returns for touchdowns by Terrence Horne and quarterback Blake Barnett's four total touchdowns (two rushing, two passing). The Bulls scored two unanswered touchdowns in the final 10 minutes.

Syracuse (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Florida State

After a season-opening 55-42 win at Western Michigan, Syracuse followed it up with a blowout win against FCS opponent Wagner 62-7. The Orange are half of the way to matching its win total for each of the past three seasons.

Toledo (1-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. No. 22 Miami (FL)

Toledo went 11-3 a year ago but the Rockets have the most challenging portion of their non-conference schedule still ahead of them: vs. Miami (FL), vs. Nevada and at Fresno State.

UL Monroe (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Texas A&M

Four of UL Monroe's next five games are on the road, including two at SEC opponents Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Utah (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs. Washington

The Utes last nonconference game won't come until the last week of the season against Utah. To open Pac-12 season, Utah welcomes No. 9 Washington to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Vanderbilt (2-0)

Next game: September 15 @ Notre Dame

Like many SEC teams, Vanderbilt will face a gauntlet once conference play starts. The Commodores play at Notre Dame, followed by games against South Carolina, Georgia and Florida in a five-game stretch in September and October.

Washington State (2-0)

Next game: September 15 vs Eastern Washington

The Cougars held San Jose State scoreless on September 8, but head coach Mike Leach expects more from his team as they prepare to take on Eastern Washington, another undefeated team, next weekend.