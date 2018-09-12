Dartmouth says new assistant is 1st known woman to coach Division I football

Dartmouth announced the hiring Tuesday of Callie Brownson as its offensive quality-control coach. According to the Ivy League school's news release, Brownson is the first known female full-time coach in Division I football.

Brownson's football background, according to Dartmouth, includes eight seasons as a free safety and running back with the D.C. Divas of the Women's Football Alliance and two gold-medal-winning appearances with Team USA Women's Football.

Dartmouth’s Callie Brownson became the first known full-time female football coach following a promotion to offensive analyst Tuesday https://t.co/nBtsMymKll — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 11, 2018

She was an assistant coach for three seasons at her alma mater, Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria, Va., and interned with the Jets in the college/professional personnel scouting department. She met Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens at the Manning Passing Academy, where she served as a coach for the camp's first women's clinic, and then spent a two-week internship with the Big Green during the preseason.

"Callie is as good as anyone I've ever had in terms of her skill set, preparedness, attention to detail and passion," Teevens said in the release. "Players came up to me after a few days of preseason wondering if I would consider hiring her."

The quality-control job is not an on-field coaching position, but Brownson will help organize drills for the FCS program and offer feedback to the coaching staff, according to Dartmouth.

This is really big news. @NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum participant, Callie Brownson, was just hired as 1st known full-time female football coach at the D I level.



First of many to come.



👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽, @BTeevens and all other college coaches who will follow his lead. https://t.co/jaZASDeZvV — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) September 11, 2018

"This is an entry-level position, but we are getting an individual with tremendous experience and knowledge to fill the post," Teevens said in the release. "She brings a different perspective, but she is a coach who happens to be a female as opposed to a woman who is trying to coach."

