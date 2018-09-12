As Hurricane Florence moves in on the East Coast this weekend, college football teams in areas with expected weather have taken precautions by canceling or postponing week 3 games.

Here are the FCS games affected by the hurricane:

Walsh at Jacksonville — Canceled

Jacksonville announced Thursday night that its Saturday afternoon home game would be canceled due to travel uncertainty for Walsh. No makeup date has been planned.

Colgate at Furman — Canceled

Furman announced the cancelation of its Saturday home game in Greenville, South Carolina, against Colgate on Wednesday due to the impending storm. Furman athletic director Mike Buddie said the Paladins will not reschedule the game with the Raiders, but will search for a game to play during their previously scheduled bye week on Oct. 6.

RELATED: FBS games affected by Hurricane Florence

Robert Morris at James Madison - Moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Robert Morris announced that its away game versus James Madison has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 15 to Thursday, Sept. 13 due to the hurricane expected to reach Virginia on Saturday morning.

PREVIEW I #2 JMU gets set for a Thursday prime time game against RMU to open the home schedule.



PREVIEW: https://t.co/GuPWwAxvZd

NOTES: https://t.co/6emm6Atg2w#GoDukes #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/RSYRwIgOqa — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) September 12, 2018

This will be the first meeting between the two schools in program history, and just the fourth night game in program history for Robert Morris, according to the school.

Guilford at Davidson - Moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Due to the expected weather in North Carolina, Guilford’s away game at Davidson College has been moved up to this Thursday at 7 p.m. in Davidson, North Carolina.

North Carolina Central at South Carolina State - Rescheduled for Nov. 24

Saturday’s matchup at South Carolina State has been postponed due to the weather threat posed by Hurricane Florence and the State of Emergency for the states of North Carolina and South Carolina, according to a release from South Carolina State. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24 in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Richmond vs. St. Francis- Moved to Thursday at 5 p.m. at St. Francis

🚨GAME UPDATE🚨 More details for fans holding tickets to Saturday's football game against Saint Francis will be made available once further information is obtainable. As soon as those details are finalized, it will be communicated with all impacted parties. 🕷🏈 #OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/SvylajCYDf — Richmond Athletics (@SpiderAthletics) September 12, 2018

With Hurricane Florence headed straight for the East Coast, Richmond will no longer host St. Francis on Saturday. Instead, the Spiders will evacuate campus and head north to play the Red Flash on Thursday, two days earlier than the scheduled game.

Charleston Southern at The Citadel - Postponed until Nov. 29

In a statement released by The Citadel Athletics, it was announced that Saturday’s matchup will be postponed, and that players and staff will be released to evacuate Charleston in accordance with the emergency response plans at both colleges. The two schools have agreed to reschedule the match for the end of November.

The meeting between the two teams has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, S.C. The game will only be played if neither team qualifies for the FCS playoffs.

MORE: Scores | Standings | Stats



Norfolk State at Liberty - Rescheduled

Due to the forecasted weather expected to reach Virginia related to Hurricane Florence, the football game between Norfolk State and Liberty has been postponed until Saturday, Dec. 1. According to a release from Liberty, provided Norfolk State has not qualified for postseason play, the Flames will host the Spartans at Williams Stadium for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

If Norfolk State makes the playoffs, the game would be canceled.

Elon at William & Mary - Postponed

The game between Elon and William & Mary scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15 has been postponed. According to a release from William & Mary, both schools will be working with the Colonial Athletic Association to reschedule the competition, but no make-up date has been identified at this time.

Today’s podcast is up. Elon AD Dave Blank joins @ElonRadio to discuss the impact of Hurricane Florence on sporting events scheduled for this week. https://t.co/6o5eXO9YHQ — Elon Phoenix (@ElonPhoenix) September 12, 2018

Tennessee State at Hampton - Canceled

Tennessee State announced that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Florence its game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15 at Hampton has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

Savannah State at Howard- Postponed

Savannah State and Howard, two schools on opposite ends of Hurricane Florence's path, will not meet this weekend for their previously scheduled games. Traveling and competing during the storm could pose a threat to the student-athletes, and the schools have decided to postpone the game out of concern for safety. A new date has not yet been set for the makeup game, but MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas said the teams will look to pick a time to play each other as soon as possible.

East Tennessee State at VMI- Moved to Friday at 2:30 p.m.

VMI will still host East Tennessee State in this week's football game, but the matchup has been moved to Friday due to threat of storms headed for the North Carolina and Virginia coasts this weekend. Alumni weekend festivities and Friday parade will be canceled for the VMI campus community.

Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb - Moved to Friday at 6 p.m. ET

The in-state matchup has been pushed up to this Friday, Sept. 14 at 6p.m. at Spangler Stadium.

Stetson vs. Presbyterian- Canceled

Saturday's game in DeLand, Florida has been canceled, as announced early Thursday morning. Originally scheduled to be played in Clinton, South Carolina, plans changed Wednesday to move the game up to noon ET at Stetson's home field. But with new weather developments, the game will not be played.

According to Stetson's press release, the decision was made after the forecast track for Hurricane Florence changed overnight, making it highly possible that Presbyterian would not be able to travel home following the game.