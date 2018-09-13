Tennessee football offering free tickets Saturday for Hurricane Florence evacuees

To the families displaced by #HurricaneFlorence:



If you're an evacuee from the Carolinas, we'd like to invite you to attend this Saturday's game in Neyland Stadium free of charge.https://t.co/dYY05iM7SC — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 12, 2018

Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer has extended an invitation to families displaced by Hurricane Florence to attend Saturday's game against UTEP free of charge. Kickoff for the matchup between the Volunteers and Miners is set for noon ET at Neyland Stadium.



"Our hearts go out to all the families whose lives have been impacted by the hurricanes and tropical storms along the Atlantic coast," Fulmer said. "One of our four pillars is warmth, and we feel this is an appropriate way to bring that to life. Certainly, a football game is relatively insignificant in comparison to the realities these evacuees are facing. But if we can provide just a few hours of distraction and normalcy for these families, I believe we should do all we can to make that possible for them."

Residents of North Carolina and South Carolina counties under evacuation orders may claim tickets for themselves and their immediate families beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the marked tent centrally located inside of Toyota Volunteer Village near the DJ. Toyota Volunteer Village is located in Humanities Plaza on Volunteer Boulevard across from the Torchbearer Statue. Additional signage will be in place to help direct fans unfamiliar with campus. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. A valid, state-issued ID for North Carolina or South Carolina is required to receive a complimentary ticket. Ticket distribution will close at noon.



Chick-fil-A Knoxville, proud sponsor of Tennessee Football, also is donating 500 Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits for evacuees, which will be provided at the ticket-claim tent while supplies last.In addition to Saturday's opportunity for Atlantic coast evacuees, Walmart has partnered with the USO to host 25 military families at Saturday's game. Those select families will receive complimentary tickets and access to a pregame tailgate.