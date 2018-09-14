7 eye-popping stats from Davidson football's 91-61 win over Guilford

With a score that resembled more of a basketball game, Davidson won a crazy 91-61 shootout over Guilford Thursday night behind an offensive effort that shattered two NCAA records and eight program marks.

Here are the seven most remarkable numbers from the Wildcats' win:

964 total yards: The Wildcats broke the 27-year FCS record previously held by Weber State (876) with 964 total offensive yards. This also broke a program record that has stood for 72 years. The play that put the Wildcats in the record books came from freshman Kendahl Ross, who scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 74-yard reception in the final quarter.

For their credit, the DIII Quakers put up 698 yards of total offense playing two divisions up.

685 rushing yards: This NCAA record, which previously stood at 681 yards set by Missouri State, fell by just four yards Thursday. Six different ball carriers reached the end zone for the Wildcats, led by Wesley Dugger 186 yards, three touchdowns) and Coy Williams (168 yards, first two collegiate touchdowns). Five different rushers finished with at least 80 yards on the ground.

Davidson's previous program record of 587 total rushing yards dates back to its game against Wofford in 1921. The Wildcats also broke a single-game program record with 10 rushing touchdowns.

525 yards and 57 points in a half: The Wildcats surged to a 57-26 lead by the end of the first half, good enough for yet another program record. Davidson scored 30 points in the opening quarter and 27 in the following frame while only punting once. That came on the Wildcats' opening drive, believe it or not, following an opening score by Guilford to make it a 6-0.

13 total touchdowns: By the start of the second quarter, three different rushers had totaled four touchdowns for Davidson, giving them a 24-point lead. But the Wildcats were just getting started. By the end of the first half, they had eight total touchdowns, three of which came from Dugger, a sophomore. William Wicks also notched three touchdowns of his own (two rushing, one receiving). Nine different Wildcats reached the end zone.

15.5 average yards per play: The new record of 15.5 average yards per play nearly doubles the previous high mark of 8.3 yards per play set by the Wildcats in 1979. Davidson had eight touchdown plays of at least 50 yards, highlighted by an 84-yard connection between Tyler Phelps and Hunter Louthan.

4 blocked kicks: Senior Corey Coppola had a trio of blocked kicks to help set a new program record. He now has five blocked kicks on the season.

8-for-8 passing: Davidson didn't need to drop back and pass too often with its stout running game Thursday, but when it did, it was effective. Three Davidson quarterbacks combined for a perfect 8-for-8 day, led by Tyler Phelps who was 6-for-6 for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns.