Chains, planks, and thrones, oh my. These are college football's best turnover props

With 12:38 left in the first game of the 2017 season, Miami cornerback Malek Young snagged his second career interception on a sailed pass against Bethune-Cookman.

As the Hurricanes took over on offense, the broadcast panned over to Young, sitting on the bench, a gold chain draped over his neck.

ACC Network’s Wes Durham was immediately intrigued.

“There’s Malek Young, and what’s the hardware? He’s got a little jewelry after the pick. We’ve got to figure out what’s going on on the Miami bench.”

And so, the legend of the ‘Turnover Chain’ was born. Whenever a Miami player forced a turnover, he wore the gold chain on the sideline. Miami went on to win its first 10 games and a bid in the Orange Bowl as the Hurricanes forced 31 turnovers — third best in the FBS.

While the Hurricanes’ chain wasn’t the first turnover prop, it certainly brought the idea into the limelight, and the 2018 season has seen plenty of props on the sideline so far. Here are seven of the best, craziest, and most fun:

Miami’s new turnover chain

Louisville’s Muhammad Ali touchdown gloves and turnover belt

Worked with Lonnie Ali and Coach Petrino.. meet the “Touchdown Gloves” and The “Turnover Belt”.. the UL version of the Turnover Chain.. warms my heart to keep the Ali connection. Coach Petrino’s idea. pic.twitter.com/UBjiku2sRk — John Ramsey (@JohnRamseyUofL) September 1, 2018

Boise State's turnover throne

You sit on a throne of turnovers pic.twitter.com/zMrH2BLUSx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 2, 2018

Memphis’ turnover robe

If you’re at the Memphis game tonight or any game this season you may see their new turnover celebration item. I was asked several months ago to create this Ric Flair style robe for the football team! Such a fun project! #GoTigersGo #createdbycarrie @TigersAthletics @MemphisFB pic.twitter.com/3aweJPfCiz — Carrie Rudy (@cre8dbycarrie) September 2, 2018

Kennesaw State’s turnover plank

PLANK!!!



That's 16 straight games with a turnover by the defense! pic.twitter.com/5OQO2aN73a — Kennesaw State FB (@kennesawstfb) September 7, 2018

Tulane’s Mardi Gras beads

TURNOVER BEADS ALERT: . @GreenWaveFB is stunting out there. pic.twitter.com/S6S6AuD2zt — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 31, 2018

SMU’s crown and chalice