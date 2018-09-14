football-fbs flag

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | September 14, 2018

Chains, planks, and thrones, oh my. These are college football's best turnover props

Turnover props

With 12:38 left in the first game of the 2017 season, Miami cornerback Malek Young snagged his second career interception on a sailed pass against Bethune-Cookman. 

As the Hurricanes took over on offense, the broadcast panned over to Young, sitting on the bench, a gold chain draped over his neck.

ACC Network’s Wes Durham was immediately intrigued.

“There’s Malek Young, and what’s the hardware? He’s got a little jewelry after the pick. We’ve got to figure out what’s going on on the Miami bench.”

And so, the legend of the ‘Turnover Chain’ was born. Whenever a Miami player forced a turnover, he wore the gold chain on the sideline. Miami went on to win its first 10 games and a bid in the Orange Bowl as the Hurricanes forced 31 turnovers — third best in the FBS.

While the Hurricanes’ chain wasn’t the first turnover prop, it certainly brought the idea into the limelight, and the 2018 season has seen plenty of props on the sideline so far. Here are seven of the best, craziest, and most fun:

Miami’s new turnover chain

Louisville’s Muhammad Ali touchdown gloves and turnover belt

Boise State's turnover throne

Memphis’ turnover robe

Kennesaw State’s turnover plank

Tulane’s Mardi Gras beads

SMU’s crown and chalice