BYU upsets Wisconsin: Squally Canada runs for 2 touchdowns in 24-21 win

BYU upset No. 6 Wisconsin by a score of 24-21 on Saturday afternoon.

MADISON, Wis. — Squally Canada ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns and BYU handed mistake-prone Wisconsin its first nonconference home loss since 2003, giving the No. 6 Badgers fits with its motion offense in a 24-21 victory Saturday.

The Cougars (2-1) tossed in a trick play, too, when receiver Aleva Hifo found open tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau for a 31-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Wisconsin (2-1) had one last chance to avoid an upset with a drive that started with 3:55 left at the 8. But normally reliable senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone's 42-yard field goal attempt to tie with 41 seconds left went wide left.

"BYU! BYU!" yelled the small contingent of Cougars fans in the stands.

The Badgers' 41-game nonconference winning streak — the longest active in the nation —- came to an end. Their hopes to make the College Football Playoff probably did, too.

