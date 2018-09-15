FCS upset: North Dakota beats No. 4 Sam Houston State, snaps FCS longest home winning streak

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The North Dakota football team defeated No. 5 ranked Sam Houston State, 24-23, on Saturday evening at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.

With the victory, UND (2-1) snaps the nation's longest home winning streak at 21 games, handing the Bearkats their first loss at home since Sept. 19, 2015 to Lamar. The Fighting Hawks also captured their first triumph against a ranked foe since Oct. 1, 2016 vs. Cal Poly and the first away from Grand Forks since Oct. 3, 2015 at Portland State. The No. 5 ranking is the highest-rated opponent that North Dakota has defeated in the DI era (2008-present).

Trailing by six with just under five minutes to play in the contest, Nate Ketteringham found Noah Wanzek in the back corner of the endzone on 4th and goal to put the Hawks in front, 24-23, late in the game.

After the go-ahead TD, UND stuffed the Bearkats on a 4th and 1 when Tank Harris and Noah Larson blew up the ballcarrier at the line of scrimmage to force a turnover on downs and allow the visitors to run out the clock.

UND finished with 187 yards on the ground and 189 through the air for another balanced attack. John Santiago led the visitors with 58 yards on 13 carries while Brady Oliveira added 53 and a touchdown with James Johannesson ran for 43 yard. Ketteringham also scrambled for 45 yards and found paydirt on a QB sneak from the goal line.

While Wanzek led the team with five catches, Izzy Adeoti turned in the biggest pass play of the night with a 48-yard catch on the eventual go-ahead TD drive. The sophomore wideout finished with a team-leading 82 yards.

The UND defense recorded five sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and six pass breakups to hold the Bearkats to their lowest point output at home since Nov. 29, 2014 against Southeastern Louisiana.

North Dakota returns to the friendly confines of the Alerus Center next weekend for its annual Potato Bowl and Homecoming contest vs. Idaho State.