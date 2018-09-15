Watch: This North Texas trick punt return is one of the most entertaining plays you’ll see

When Arkansas punted the ball away to North Texas in the first quarter of Saturday’s game, it seemed like an ordinary fair catch was coming.

Everyone thought so. Except for North Texas punt returner Keegan Brewer. Watch as Brewer dupes the entire Razorbacks’ punt team and races in for a touchdown:

Incredible awareness from Brewer, and an excellent selling job to boot. The trickery gave North Texas a 14-0 lead over Arkansas.