College football rankings: LSU surges, Wisconsin falls in new AP Top 25

|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREV
|1
|Alabama (58)
|3-0
|1521
|1
|2
|Georgia
|3-0
|1416
|3
|3
|Clemson (3)
|3-0
|1405
|2
|4
|Ohio State
|3-0
|1357
|4
|5
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|1283
|5
|6
|LSU
|3-0
|1241
|12
|7
|Stanford
|3-0
|1055
|9
|8
|Notre Dame
|3-0
|1034
|8
|9
|Auburn
|2-1
|958
|7
|10
|Washington
|2-1
|947
|10
|10
|Penn State
|3-0
|947
|11
|12
|West Virginia
|2-0
|841
|14
|13
|Virginia Tech
|2-0
|816
|13
|14
|Mississippi State
|3-0
|790
|16
|15
|Oklahoma State
|3-0
|587
|24
|16
|UCF
|2-0
|556
|18
|17
|TCU
|2-1
|502
|15
|18
|Wisconsin
|2-1
|486
|6
|19
|Michigan
|2-1
|448
|19
|20
|Oregon
|3-0
|399
|20
|21
|Miami
|2-1
|362
|21
|22
|Texas A&M
|2-1
|193
|NR
|23
|Boston College
|3-0
|130
|NR
|24
|Michigan State
|1-1
|86
|25
|25
|BYU
|2-1
|75
|NR
