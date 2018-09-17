How Hurricane Florence will affect college football's Week 3

With Hurricane Florence making its way toward the Carolinas this weekend, college football teams along the East Coast have taken precautions, canceling or postponing games that could occur in areas of high weather threats.

RELATED: College football Week 3 scoreboard | Poll reactions

Here are the games affected by the hurricane in Week 3 of college football:

No. 3 Georgia vs. Middle Tennessee - moved to 12 p.m. ET

After extensive evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the east coast, & consideration of all constituencies including fans, support staff, & law enforcement, Saturday’s @FootballUGA game will now be played at noon.



>> https://t.co/Vi3IfdkwlV pic.twitter.com/gblWK9TL4r — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) September 13, 2018

The University of Georgia Athletics announced in a statement that after an evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the east coast, and consideration of all constituencies involved including fans, support staff, and law enforcement, this Saturday's game between Georgia and Middle Tennessee State has been moved from 7:15 p.m. to a 12 p.m. noon kickoff in Sanford Stadium.

No. 2 Clemson vs. Georgia Southern — moved from 3:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. ET

Clemson announced Wednesday afternoon that its game against Georgia Southern would be moved up due to the storm. Clemson lies south of the storm's expected trajectory, but very much is expected to feel some weather effects in the form of rain and high winds.

OFFICIAL UPDATE || In response to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence, kickoff for the @ClemsonFB vs. Georgia Southern game on Saturday has been moved up from 3:30 p.m. to noon.



Additional details here: https://t.co/LE3zzUvHtF — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) September 12, 2018

No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. East Carolina — Canceled

The East Carolina football team will not travel up to Blacksburg, Virginia, for a game originally scheduled for Saturday, due to weather threats from Hurricane Florence. The storm is expected to sweep through the North Carolina coast and result in extreme flooding throughout the state. No ECU student-athletes will be traveling to events at any point during the course of the weekend, and all students are encouraged to evacuate campus, the press release said.

The game between the Hokies and the Pirates has not been rescheduled at this time.

No. 14 West Virginia at NC State — Canceled

Due to the increasing likelihood of severe and unsafe conditions associated with Hurricane Florence, our game with @WVUfootball will not be played this weekend.https://t.co/An5ShiiLDt

— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 11, 2018

North Carolina State canceled classes starting on Wednesday for the rest of the week, so it didn’t come as a surprise when one of the biggest games of the week was canceled.

NC State is situated in Raleigh, about 130 miles from Wilmington where the storm is expected to land Friday morning. The school announced the cancelation of the game Tuesday, saying that it was “in the best interests of the safety and well-being of fans, student-athletes and all parties involved.” There’s no timetable currently if this game will be played this season.

RELATED: Tennessee offering free tickets Saturday for hurricane evacuees

No. 18 UCF at North Carolina — Canceled

SCHEDULE ALERT: Due to Hurricane Florence, Saturday’s game against @UCF_Football will not be played.



Details: https://t.co/fKROX3MzCi pic.twitter.com/dJyVedCi52 — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) September 11, 2018

Staying inside the Triangle, the North Carolina athletic department announced its Saturday game against No. 18 UCF in Chapel Hill is canceled due to the impending storm. The press release said the game “will not be played” and ticket purchases through the university will be refunded, so it doesn’t appear the two teams will try to reschedule a date this season.

UNC closed its classes effective Tuesday at 5 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Marshall - Canceled

The Gamecocks will no longer host Marshall due to weather concerns associated with Hurricane Florence.

Southern Mississippi at Appalachian State — Canceled

⚠️ GAME UPDATE ⚠️



Due to increasing concerns associated with #HurricaneFlorence, the @SouthernMissFB game at App State scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, will not be played this weekend. The game will not be rescheduled.



🗞: https://t.co/t2XahpqtW8 pic.twitter.com/JjyFJ5HBxu — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) September 12, 2018

Appalachian State has canceled its game against Southern Mississippi because the the storms associated with Hurricane Florence that are expected to hit North Carolina this week. Both teams are in conversation to find a date for a make-up game, but no date has been set at this time.

Campbell at Coastal Carolina — Moved to Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

ICYMI: @CoastalFootball schedule change - The Chants will play AT Campbell Wednesday, September 12 at 2pm due to threat of Hurricane Florence approaching the Grand Strand.



Full info visit https://t.co/VcBdocEhww. pic.twitter.com/9aUNa4o2Ll — #CoastalRising (@GoCCUsports) September 10, 2018

With the entire coast of South Carolina evacuated because of Hurricane Florence, Coastal Carolina announced that its Saturday game against Campbell will be moved to Wednesday and relocated to North Carolina. The team will also not be able to return back to campus after playing the Camels — they will travel to St. Augustine, Florida and remain there until they receive clearance to safely return to campus, according to a press release from the school.

"Our team planned to relocate until the passing of the storm regardless, so moving the game to Buies Creek worked with that plan,” CCU Director of Athletics Matt Hogue said in a press release from the school. “The safety of our student-athletes, fans and event staff are of the utmost concern to Coastal Carolina University.

Old Dominion at Charlotte - Moved to Thursday at 4 p.m.

⚠️ GAME TIME UPDATE ⚠️



The @CharlotteFTBL vs. @ODUFootball matchup has been moved to Thursday, September 13 at 4:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm CT due to the impending arrival of poor weather conditions due to #HurricaneFlorence. pic.twitter.com/uGWlGzjiU4 — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) September 12, 2018

Conference-USA announced on Wednesday that the originally scheduled Saturday game between Old Dominion and Charlotte would be moved up two days because of the reported threat of damage that could be caused by Hurricane Florence. Both Old Dominion and Charlotte have cancelled classes for students for the remainder of the week, and the Monarchs had evaluated Norfolk on Tuesday in preparation of the storm.

"On behalf of our Old Dominion football program, I want to thank Mike Hill and the Charlotte administration for keeping the safety of our student athletes and fans paramount while working with the league and other officials to ensure this conference match up could be maintained despite challenging and changing inclement weather predictions," Old Dominion athletic director Dr. Camden Wood said.

Boston College at Wake Forest — Moved to Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Full statement from the ACC ⬇ pic.twitter.com/QAZVQLoFSD — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) September 11, 2018

Originally scheduled for Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., Wake Forest is moving up kickoff a couple hours to try to get the game in before the storm hits Friday morning.

The ACC said it will continue to monitor the storm, as will Boston College and Wake Forest. Predictions for the storm indicate the tropical-storm-force winds will hit the East Coast by Thursday morning before the rainfall, so it’s possible this game could still be canceled or at least greatly affected by the winds.

Ohio at Virginia — moved to Vanderbilt in Nashville

Ohio Football's Game Against Virginia Moved To Nashville Due To Hurricane Florence https://t.co/aHn9QtnlL0 pic.twitter.com/BvLRaIdspo — Ohio Football 🏈 (@OhioFootball) September 11, 2018

Virginia announced Tuesday that it has agreed with Ohio to move the game to Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville because of the potential impact of the storm. The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. ET, which is 3:30 p.m. local.

Virginia isn’t supposed to be the first state that Florence hits, but the storm’s trajectory is likely to go right up the coast into the state after it makes landfall. "Our top priority is the safety of everyone involved and I appreciate the understanding of our fans," said Virginia athletic director Carla Williams in a press release.

Norfolk State at Liberty — Postponed until Dec. 1

🚨ALERT: @NSU_FB game at Liberty postponed, other athletic events canceled due to Hurricane Florence. Stay safe Spartans!



📰https://t.co/7tHyOLnIS7 — NSU Athletics (@NSUSpartans) September 11, 2018

For the second consecutive week, the Norfolk State football team will follow an alternate game day schedule as a result of inclement weather. A thunderstorm cancelled the Spartans' game against James Madison after just one quarter last weekend, and this week, Hurricane Florence will force the team to reschedule its game against Liberty to Dec. 1. This make-up date, however, could change if Norfolk State qualifies for the postseason; if this occurs, the game with Liberty will be cancelled.

"The decision to postpone the game was based on student-athlete, staff and fan safety," stated Liberty University Director of Athletics Ian McCaw in a school press release. "We look forward to hosting Norfolk State on Dec. 1."