College football: No. 7 Stanford visits No. 20 Oregon in key Pac-12 game

The No. 7 Stanford Cardinal (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) are set to take on the No. 20 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0) at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday. Stanford leads the series 48-32-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

This is a divisional game that could have implications for not only the Pac-12 North, but also the league championship. Five times since 2011 the winner of the game between Stanford and Oregon has gone on to win the division. It will be the first real challenge of the season for Oregon, which has wins over Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State. Stanford RB Bryce Love and Oregon QB Justin Herbert figure to be the headliners.

Saturday will be the fourth time the Ducks have faced Stanford for @CollegeGameDay. UO is 2-1 in the first three meetings, including a 52-31 win in 2010. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/cMrVuZfHUe — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 20, 2018

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford's running game against Oregon's run defense. Love ran for a pair of touchdowns within the first five minutes of the last meeting between the two teams, and finished with 147 yards. Oregon has allowed an average of 77 yards rushing per game, 13th in the nation. The Ducks have allowed just 1.96 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Stanford: Love. The Heisman finalist sat out of Stanford's victory last weekend over UC Davis with an unspecified injury. The week before he ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in the team's 17-3 victory at home over USC. In the past two meetings against the Ducks, he has 220 yards and averaged 10.4 per carry.

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣: Bryce Love ran for 100 yards in the opening five minutes of the game in a 49-7 win over visiting Oregon. pic.twitter.com/nwuaIsBgC3 — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) September 18, 2018

Oregon: Herbert. The junior has been mentioned as a preseason Heisman candidate and has thrown at least three touchdowns in each of the Ducks' first three games. Oregon is averaging 42.9 points when Herbert plays.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon has had a four-game homestand to open the season. ... The Ducks have won 10 of their last 13 at home against opponents ranked in the top 10. .. The last time the two teams met Stanford won 49-7 in Palo Alto. ... Twelve different Ducks have scored an offensive touchdown this season, best in the nation. ... Stanford has allowed just 23 points and two touchdowns in its first three games. ... Both teams are among 35 at the FBS level without a loss. .... JJ Arcega-Whiteside has five TD receptions for the Cardinal through three games, ranking him third in the nation. It's also the most for a Stanford receiver in 20 years.

