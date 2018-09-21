Undefeated college football teams in 2018

There was only one FBS team that went undefeated during the 2017 college football season and that was UCF, which went 13-0 with an AAC title and Peach Bowl win against Auburn. Can any team(s) repeat the Knights' perfect season in 2018?

Here are the 14 remaining undefeated college football teams for the 2018 season, listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking, then alphabetically. The list will surely be shortened with upsets in Week 5 play, starting tonight.

No. 1 Alabama (5-0)

Next game: October 6 at Arkansas

The Crimson Tide defeated Sun Belt opponent Louisiana 56-14 after taking a 49-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a perfect 8-for-8 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 2 Georgia (5-0)

Next game: October 6 vs. Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs prevailed over the Tennessee Volunteers at home in Week 5, winning 38-12. Georgia has two weeks before traveling to Baton Rouge for a date with the LSU Tigers.

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0)

Next game: October 6 vs. Indiana

The Buckeyes needed the fourth quarter to stay undefeated against No. 9 Penn State but ultimately prevailed. Ohi State scored 13 unanswered points in the final quarter for the come-from-behind 27-26 victory over the No. 9 Nittany Lions.

No. 4 Clemson (5-0)

Next game: October 6 at Wake Forest

The Tigers needed last-minute heroics against previously undefeated Syracuse to preserve their own perfect record. Running back Travis Etienne punched in the game-winning touchdown from 1 yard out with 41 seconds left for a 27-23 victory. Backup quarterback Chase Brice led the Tigers on a 13-play, 94-yard touchdown drive to win after he replaced starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to injury in the first half.

No. 5 LSU (5-0)

Next game: October 6 at Florida

It was all LSU from the start, as the Tigers jumped out to a 28-6 lead at the half against Mississippi. LSU's Joe Burrow threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to his top receiver Justin Jefferson.

No. 6 Notre Dame (5-0)

Next game: October 6 at Virginia Tech

The Fighting Irish won convincingly against Stanford, 38-17, to move to 6-0. Now the Irish have an extremely difficult week ahead with a road game at Virginia Tech.

No. 7 Oklahoma (5-0)

Next game: October 6 vs. Texas

Oklahoma rolled past Baylor with its undefeated season intact. The Sooners walked away with a 66-33 win. Oklahoma's next true road game is on Oct. 20 at No. 17 TCU.

No. 9 West Virginia (4-0)

Next game: October 6 vs. Kansas

The Mountaineers won their toughest game yet, with a road victory against Texas Tech, 42-34. Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. West Virginia's next game against a ranked opponent comes on Nov. 3 at Texas.

No. 12 UCF (4-0)

Next game: October 6 vs. SMU

McKenzie Milton has been unstoppable through four games for the Knights. He has thrown for 1,223 yards and 12 touchdowns and scored a total of four touchdowns in Week 5 against Pittsburgh.

No. 13 Kentucky (5-0)

Next game: October 6 at Texas A&M

The Wildcats knocked off Florida in Week 2 for the first time since 1986 and followed that up with a 48-10 win against FCS opponent Murray State. Then, Kentucky took down No. 14 Mississippi State in decisive fashion, 27-7 and has now moved to 5-0 with a 24-10 win over South Carolina.

No. 21 Colorado (4-0)

Next game: October 6 vs. Arizona State

Colorado trounced University of New Hampshire, 45-14, relying on the skills of quarterback Christian Lupoli who threw for 160 yards. After another home game against Arizona State, the Buffs play back-to-back road games against Southern California and Washington.

No. 23 NC State (4-0)

Next game: October 6 vs. Boston College

The Wolfpack have made it through September with an undefeated record with a 35-21 victory against Virginia to move to 4-0. After Boston College, NC State will have its toughest matchups at Clemson and at Syracuse.

Cincinnati (5-0)

Next game: October 6 vs. Tulane

The Bearcats outscored the UConn Huskies 7-0 in the fourth quarter to win 49-7 and remain unbeaten. Cincinnati has two of its next four games on the road.

South Florida (4-0)

Next game: October 6 at UMass

The Bulls head into their Bye week at a perfect 4-0 after defeating East Carolina 20-13.