Chadron State rallies in second half for second straight week to upset No. 14 Colorado Mesa in DII football

Just call them the comeback kids.

One week after racking up 21 points in the fourth quarter for a come-from-behind victory against Fort Lewis, unranked Chadron State rallied in the second half Saturday to upset No. 14 Colorado Mesa 38-34 on the Mavericks' home turf at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Let's take a look at some of the more impressive numbers from the Eagles' upset.

1 — The lone interception for Chadron State came in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Tyree Fryar picked off Colorado Mesa quarterback Eystin Salum for his first career interception to put the game away.

3 — Touchdowns scored in a six-minute span in the fourth quarter. Kevin Coy, Jr. scored to give Chadron State its first lead of the second half but Colorado Mesa's elusive Salum answered with a rushing touchdown. Less than two minutes later, Dalton Holst connected with Jackson Dickerson for the 35-yard game-winning touchdown.

The new Elliott Field ⁦@chadronstate⁩ is a first class facility. Enjoying ⁦@csceagles⁩ Football today. pic.twitter.com/J2lRqlB1ZM — Chip Kay (@SRC_Supt) September 15, 2018

24-10 — Second half score in Chadron State's favor. The Eagles trailed 24-14 at the half and came storming back to tie it in the third before the Mavericks hit a field goal to take a slim three-point lead into the third quarter. The Eagles scored twice in that fourth quarter to seal the deal.

236 — Yards rushing by the Eagles. Heading into the game, Colorado Mesa had a top 20 rushing team in all of DII football. Chadron State dominated the Mavericks in that department, outrushing them by 105 yards. Stevann Brown led the way with 118 yards while Coy, Jr. pounded in two touchdowns behind a 77-yard performance.

266 -- Yards receiving by Colorado Mesa's Peter Anderson. He also grabbed two touchdowns in a dominating performance.

409 — Yards passing by Chadron State quarterback Holst. Entering the game, Holst had just 542 yards passing three games into the season, which he almost doubled in his big performance. Holst has one other 400-yard passing performance in his career. That came in a 24-10 loss to Colorado Mesa in 2017 when he threw for 459 yards.