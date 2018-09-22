College football upsets: ODU shocks Virginia Tech, Texas tops TCU in upset-filled Week 4

No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 7 Stanford survived in overtime, but Week 4 of college football still had no shortage of upsets with several coming at the hands of unranked teams.

Old Dominion provided the craziest result of the night when it stunned No. 13 Virginia Tech and one of the top defenses in the country, 49-35, in a rare home game against the Hokies with a quarterback who entered the day as its backup.

Monarchs quarterback Blake LaRussa, who had just one scholarship offer out of high school to a Division II school, threw for 495 yards and recorded five total touchdowns against Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s vaunted defense.

With a little more than five minutes to go, LaRussa connected with wideout Jonathan Duhart on a 29-yard strike to put the Monarchs ahead for good, 42-35. And just for good measure, instead of running out the clock, running back Jeremy Cox broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run to preserve the upset that sent shockwaves through the college football universe.

Practically no one saw this one coming. The win was the Monarchs' first of the season and its first against a ranked team in its mere 10-season history. The Monarchs only became an FBS team in 2013.

Old Dominion is the first team to beat an AP-top 15 team when entering the game 0-3 or worse since 0-3 North Carolina defeated No. 6 Florida State 41-9 in 2001. pic.twitter.com/ZxpkA52sZx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 22, 2018

Kentucky knocks off No. 14 Mississippi State

Coming off its first win against Florida in 32 years, Kentucky breezed through Murray State, but everyone knew it’s matchup against a ranked Mississippi State would be the real test for the Wildcats.

Well, they passed that test and made a statement in the process with a 28-7 win against the Bulldogs.

Kentucky is 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1977. pic.twitter.com/vBPfHrXRJX — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 23, 2018

All-SEC running back Benny Snell carried the Wildcats to the upset victory with four touchdowns to go with his 165 yards on 25 carries. In the process, Snell set the school record for most career touchdowns, surpassing Randall Cobb’s career mark of 37 touchdowns. Snell ended the day with 39 career touchdowns with much left in store for the upstart Wildcats.

Texas Tech routs No. 15 Oklahoma State on the road

Oklahoma State was coming off a very good win against a top 25 team in Boise State, when the Red Raiders came into Stillwater and handed the Cowboys their first loss, 41-17.

Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman was spectacular for Texas Tech, throwing for more than 400 yards and two scores in its upset.

WE GOT ANOTHER UPSET@TexasTechFB wrangles the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/JNmLoDsxCd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2018

No. 17 TCU loses at unranked Texas for second straight loss

The Texas Longhorns have beaten ranked team in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2008, with wins against Southern Cal and TCU. After TCU lost to Ohio State the previous week and having to play in Austin, the Horned Frogs were on upset alert, but the Longhorns have had opportunities like this in recent years and weren’t able to come through.

In this case, Texas Ehlinger played well enough, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns, to make sure the Longhorns would not leave without another “W” on its schedule. The win snapped a four-game losing streak against the Horned Frogs.

Purdue wins first game of the season against No. 23 Boston College

The Purdue Boilermakers had a difficult three weeks, but its first win of the season came in a big way with an upset win over Boston College in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Purdue had sluggish starts in recent weeks, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday. The Boilermakers put up 24 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to beat the Eagles convincingly behind 296 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback David Blough.

Boston College was ranked in the AP top 25 for the first time since 2008 this week.