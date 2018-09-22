FCS over FBS upset: Illinois State wins second straight game against FBS opponent with win at Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — For the second time in as many tries, the Illinois State football team took down an FBS foe as the Redbirds (3-0) dominated Colorado State (1-4) on the offensive side of the football to come away with a 35-19 win over the Rams at Canvas Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Redbirds' last win against an FBS team was on Sept. 10, 2016 at Northwestern, when they beat the Wildcats 9-7.

How it happened:

• The Rams scored first, as K.J. Carta-Samuels found Olabisi Johnson for a 9-yard touchdown to cap off a 14-play, 80-yard drive. The extra point was missed off the right upright with 2:21 remaining in the first quarter. Rams led the Redbirds, 6-0.

• The Redbirds got on the board next, as James Robinson scored on a two-yard rush and Sam Fenlason's extra-point make gave the Redbirds the lead at 7-6 early in the second quarter.

• Two seconds before halftime, Markel Smith found the end zone for the Redbirds and extended the ISU advantage to 14-6 at the intermission.



• On the first drive of the second half, Brady Davis found tight end Tylor Petkovich for a 12-yard touchdown pass to cap a 5-play, 75-yard scoring drive and extend the Redbirds' lead to 21-6 with 12:35 in the third quarter.

• Carta-Samuels found the end zone through the air for a second time late in the third quarter, as he connected with Nikko Hall for a 17-yard touchdown pass to cut it to a one-score game at 21-13.

• Davis went to the air for his second touchdown pass, as he found Smith on a screen play that went 60 yards to the house to widen the lead to 28-13 with 9:25 left in the game.

• Robinson put the nail in the coffin, when he found a crease in the Rams' defense and went 57-yards to the end zone to increase the Redbirds lead to 35-13 with 2:48 remaining in the game.

• Collin Hill connected with Marvin Kinsey, Jr. for a touchdown pass with 1:36 remaining in the game, however the two-point conversion was no good and the game came to an end after a Christian Uphoff interception.