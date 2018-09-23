A pair of 400-yard passers filled up the Week 4 box scores in DII football

Week 4 was another big week in the top 25. Program records went down as big numbers filled the scoreboards across the nation.

MORE: THE COMPLETE AFCA WEEK 3 TOP 25 | 5 takeaways from the poll

As we do each week, let's go beyond the box score and take a look at how well the top 25 performed.

Week 4 in the top 25 by the numbers

0:00 -- Seconds on the clock when No. 23 West Alabama's Jordan Bennett sent the game-winning 45-yard field goal through the uprights, narrowly avoiding the second straight loss for the Tigers.

2 – Teams that posted shutouts this past weekend, down one from Week 3. No. 9 Ouachita Baptist blanked East Central 42-0, while No. 16 Valdosta State dominated Shorter, 52-0.

2 -- Overtimes it took for No. 11 Minnesota Duluth to defeat Bemidji State 26-19. The Beavers have the top scoring offense in DII football, and while they didn't walk away victorious, they showed they can hang with any opponent until the very end.

3 -- Receiver duos that both eclipsed the 100-yard mark in Week 4. Brody Oliver (135 yards) and Riley Hoff (106) both surpassed the century mark for No. 17 Colorado Mines. Kylan Harrison (116) and Juwan Johnson (106) did it for No. 7 Midwestern State, while tight end Matt Wendelberger (145) and receiver Manny Ramsey (110) stuffed the stat sheet for Fort Hays State.

MORE: DII players on NFL rosters

3 -- Players who went over 100 yards rushing for No. 19 (tie) Harding in its 56-7 victory. Quarterback Preston Paden rushed for 100 yards with two touchdowns, Tristan Tucker led the way with 119 yards and a touchdown while Cole Chancey added 118 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

4 -- Weeks in a row that Sioux Falls running back Gabriel Watson has run for more than 140 yards. This was his "worst" week of the season, tallying a mere 144 yards, but he also punched in four touchdowns. The junior back has now reeled off 200, 172, 193, and 144 yards to start off his 2018 season. Though the Cougars were merely receiving votes this week, a few upsets may have them right back in the coming poll.

5 – Top 25 teams that were upset in Week 4, all but one by unranked teams. No. 1 Texas A&M-Commerce fell to No. 22 Colorado State-Pueblo 23-13. No. 4 Northwest Missouri State lost to Central Oklahoma 31-21. No. 14 Colorado Mesa was on the losing side of a tight 38-34 victory for Chadron State. No. 19 (tie) Central Missouri dropped its second game of the season, this one to Washburn, 28-21. And No. 24 Azusa Pacific lost to the now-FCS North Alabama squad, 37-35.

UPSETS: No. 1 Texas A&M-Commerce falls to CSU-Pueblo | Chadron State upends No. 14 CMU

11 -- Teams that scored more than 40 points this week, down three from last week.

24.55 -- Average margin of victory by the 20 top 25 winning teams in Week 4. That's 6.05 points per game fewer than last week's high-scoring affair.

63 – For the second-straight week, the most points scored by a winning top 25 team. No. 12 Central Washington dropped 63 on Simon Fraser winning 63-10. The Wildcats have now outscored their opponents 162-17 since an opening day loss to FCS in-state rival Eastern Washington.

467 -- Passing yards by Midwestern State's Layton Rabb, who broke his own single-game record set last season.

FOOTBALL: @LaytonRabb throws for school record 467 yards and five touchdowns in @MWSUFootball's 57-36 win over Angelo State Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. #24Strong #StangGang pic.twitter.com/n92cjVw4uF — 2017 LSC Champs 💍 (@MWSUFootball) September 23, 2018

Here is a position by position breakdown of this weekend's standout performers in the top 25.

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterback School Stats Layton Rabb Midwestern State 467 yards, 5 TD Tyrone Williams, Jr. Azusa Pacific 401 yards, 5 TD Eystin Salum Colorado Mesa 394 total yards, 4 total TD Bart Williams Grand Valley State 382 yards, 5 TD Sam Vaughn West Florida 380 yards, 3 TD Isaac Harker Colorado Mines 369 total yards, 5 total TD Jayru Campbell Ferris State 347 total yards, 5 total TD

MORE: How UWF's Same Vaughn went from UGA practice squad to DII starting QB

RUNNING BACKS

Running Back School Stats Michael Roots Central Washington 186 yards, 1 TD Vincent Johnson Midwestern State 159 yards, 3 TD Cameron Mayberry Colorado Mines 135 yards, 1 TD Nate Gunn Minnesota State 126 yards, 3 TD Tyler Adkins Pittsburg State 125 yards, 1 TD Mark Dukes West Chester 120 yards, 1 TD

Receiver School Stats Peter Anderson Colorado Mesa 266 yards, 2 TD Matt Wendelberger (TE) Fort Hays State 145 yards, 2 TD Brody Oliver Colorado Mines 135 yards, 2 TD Tate Lehtio West Florida 133 yards, 1 TD Brandon Jackson Azusa Pacific 129 yards, 2 TD Shae Wyatt Central Missouri 127 yards, 1 TD Malik Higgins UIndy 119 yards, 3 TD

OUTSIDE THE TOP 25:

Here are a few other schools and players to keep your eye on.

Washburn was able to hold off Central Missouri in an upset in large part to the arm of Mitch Schurig. The Ichabods quarterback slung the ball for 361 yards and four touchdowns. By the way, it was Schurig's first career start. Joining Schurig in the big performances by an underdog category was Chadron State's Dalton Holst who threw for 409 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles upset of Colorado Mesa.

In his first career start, @IchabodFTBL's Mitch Schurig throws for 307 yards and 4 TDs in the first half, including this 74 yard TD pass to Austen Hubert. 🔥 Highlights tonight on @KSNTNews #KSNTsports pic.twitter.com/3RrNDR3zo8 — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) September 22, 2018

Bowie State's quarterback Amir Hall continues to put up big numbers. Hall has yet to pass for less than 350 yards this season and with 354 more this past weekend, he's amassed 1,436 yards with 11 touchdowns already on the young season.

Speaking of big games by a quarterback, Chowan's Bryce Witt had himself a day in getting his team its first win of the season. Witt threw for 439 yards and three TDs while rushing for 45 yards and two more touchdowns.

As mentioned above, Sioux Falls Gabriel Watson kept his big season rolling with 144 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. He had help this week in the backfield as running mate Colton Myles added 154 yards and a touchdown as well. The Cougars slipped out of the top 25 despite winning last week but should find themselves back in the mix this week.

Notre Dame (OH) continues to roll through its schedule. Now 4-0, the Falcons were led by a big rushing attack this past weekend. Nehemiah Brown led the way with 135 yards, while Jale McLaughlin added 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Vasean Davis ran in three touchdowns behind 87 yards rushing. The Falcons keep biding their time, receiving votes each week and may start to press for a spot in the top 25 much sooner than later.