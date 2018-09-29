Watch: Penn State wideout Juwan Johnson makes Odell Beckham-like catch vs. Ohio State

Nearly every season, almost every play has mattered when Ohio State and Penn State meet which makes Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson’s catch even more incredible.

On the Nittany Lions’ second drive against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes, quarterback Trace McSorley threw the ball deep toward the sideline where Johnson skied for the ball and came down with an immaculate one-handed grab, similar to a famous grab by New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham, Jr.

Johnson’s grab is just the latest of several great catches this year, but it’s certainly near the top of the list of ones we’ve seen so far.

After the 31-yard reception, Penn State ended its drive with a field goal.