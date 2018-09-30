Week 5 was the highest scoring week in the top 25 of the 2018 season. All 25 teams put up big points, combining for 999 points. That led to box scores stuffed with eye-popping stats across the top 25.

As we do each week, let's go beyond the box score and take a look at how well the top 25 performed.

Week 5 in the top 25 by the numbers

1 -- The magic number for No. 1 Minnesota State's gritty defender Alex Goettl. Goettl had one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown in the Mavericks 45-10 victory over St. Cloud State.

2 – Teams that posted shutouts this past weekend, the same as Week 4. No. 17 Northwest Missouri State rebounded from its Week 4 upset in dominating style, blanking Emporia State 41-0 for its second shutout of the season. No. 18 Fort Hays State shutout Central Oklahoma 15-0 in MIAA action as well.

FB: Fort Hays State shuts out Central Oklahoma to take the win at home! This is the Tigers first shut out since 2008. #DefendTheFort #MIAAFB pic.twitter.com/YwLSw70FRD — FHSU Athletics (@fhsuathletics) September 30, 2018

2 -- Weeks in a row both Colorado School of Mines and No. 5 Midwestern State had a duo of 100-yard receivers. This week Sean O'Dell (148 yards, 1 TD) joined Brody Oliver (104 yards, 2 TDs) for the Mines, while Juwan Johnson (166 yards, 1 TD) and Xavier Land (108 yards) were quarterback Layton Rabb's favorite targets for MSU Texas in his 310-yard passing performance.

4 -- Top 25 teams that lost, three in upsets to unranked teams. No. 2 Indiana (Pa.) lost to California (Pa.) in the Coal Bowl 36-24. No. 13 Central Washington lost to West Texas A&M 28-26 while West Alabama dropped its second game against an unranked opponent this season, losing 20-16 to North Greenville. No. 24 Colorado Mesa lost this week, but it was the high-powered offense of No. 16 Colorado School of Mines that took them down 72-31.

5 – Field goals kicked by Fort Hays State's Dante Brown. Brown went 5-for-6 on the day responsible for all of the scoring in the Tigers 15-0 victory.

7 -- Total touchdowns for Valdosta State's quarterback Rogan Wells. Wells threw for 295 yards and six touchdowns while punching another in on the ground. The Blazers offense is a steamroller in 2018, averaging 54.6 points per game thus far, having yet to score below 45 points in any contest.

13 -- Teams that scored more than 40 points this week, up two from Week 4.

23.09 -- Average margin of victory by the 22 top 25 winning teams in Week 5. That's slightly down from Week 4 as several losing teams, like Oklahoma Baptist who scored 45 points in a losing effort to No. 19 Southern Arkansas, put up some big numbers themselves.

72 – The most points scored in the top 25 this week, the highest total this season. The Mines explosive offense erupted against No. 24 Colorado Mesa for a 72-31 victory. Earlier in the day, Findlay posted 70 points in setting the short-lived DII football top mark of the season.

340 -- Yards piled up by Notre Dame (OH) freshman running back Jaleel McLaughlin on Saturday. It is his second 300-yard game of the season, going for 302 yards and two touchdowns in its opening day upset of then-No. 17 Shepherd. McLaughlin has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season, rushing for more than 123 yards in every game of his young career.

These are some BAAAAAD MEN! Over 900 yards on the ground in the last two games! NDC improves to 5-0! #MECFB #TakeFlight #ClimbTheMountain pic.twitter.com/YoMbLyV13E — NDC Falcons (@NDCFalcons) September 29, 2018

Here is a position by position breakdown of this weekend's standout performers in the top 25.

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterback School Stats A.J. Long West Chester 443 total yards, 3 total TD Reilly Hennessey Central Washington 436 yards, 3 TD Isaac Harker Colorado School of Mines 432 total yards, 5 total TD Barrett Renner Southern Arkansas 387 yards, 3 TD Jayru Campbell Ferris State 383 total yards, 3 TD Kane Wilson Texas A&M-Commerce 376 total yards, 5 total TD

FB Lex Rosario 47-yd TD catch. 28-14 WCU 8;41 left pic.twitter.com/79cf36vVVX — WCU Athletics (@WCUAthletics) September 29, 2018

RUNNING BACKS

Running Back School Stats Jaleel McLaughlin Notre Dame (OH) 340 yards, 3 TD Daniel McCants Tarleton State 177 yards, 2 TD Chris Schwarz West Florida 171 yards Devontae Jackson West Georgia 151 yards, 2 TD Austin Micci CSU-Pueblo 151 total yards, 2 total TD

Receiver School Stats Marquis Wimberly Texas A&M-Commerce 195 yards, 2 TD Lex Rosario West Chester 193 yards, 1 TD Juwan Johnson MSU Texas 166 yards, 1 TD Jared Lancaster Southern Arkansas 156 yards, 3 TD Sean O'Dell Colorado School of Mines 148 yards, 1 TD Nick Dodson Grand Valley State 137 yards, 2 TD Malik Higgins UIndy 134 yards, 3 TD

OUTSIDE THE TOP 25:

Here are a few other schools and players to keep your eye on.

Sioux Falls running back Gabriel Watson was at it again on Saturday. He ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns before resting in the second half of the Cougars 56-14 win. It was Watson's second 200-yard game of the season. His backfield mate Colton Myles added 131 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Shepherd is quickly regrouping after its opening day loss and that's in large part to the big arm of freshman quarterback Tyson Bagent. Bagent threw for 364 more yards and four touchdowns this past week, hooking up with Ryan Feiss for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

There were high expectations for Assumption entering 2018, ranked in the top 20 of the preseason poll. An opening day loss saw the Greyhounds fall from the rankings, but they have thrown together four wins in a row. Quarterback Cody Williams had a monster day in Assumption's latest victory, a 54-9 blowout of American International. He threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, adding another touchdown on the ground. It helps when Deonte Harris is on the receiving end who reeled in 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Chowan may be struggling to get the wins, but quarterback Bryce Witt isn't struggling in putting up points. He's been one to watch of late, posting 468 total yards and five total touchdowns. That's three 300-yard, three-touchdown games in a row for the sophomore QB.