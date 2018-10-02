The first known college football game was played in 1869 and it wasn't long before rivalries began to develop between the earliest football teams. Here are the 15 oldest rivalries in Division I college football, across the FBS and FCS, beginning with Yale vs. Princeton in 1873.

Yale vs. Princeton

Yale Athletics Last season, Yale topped Princeton 35-31.

The Yale-Princeton rivalry is the oldest in college football, dating back to 1873. Yale and Princeton dominated the college football scene when this rivalry began, with Yale claiming 13 outright national titles and Princeton claiming eight between 1869 and 1894. Since the start, 140 games have been played, leaving Yale with a 77-53-10 lead over Princeton. This season the teams will meet on November 20 in Princeton.

RELATED: Sam Ehlinger powers reenergized Longhorns into 108th Red River Showdown

Yale vs. Harvard

Yale Athletics Yale topped Harvard 24-3 at home last season.

One of the more well-known rivalries, simply called "The Game," has been around since 1875. In the 134 times this rivalry has been played, Yale has topped Harvard 67-59-8. Last season, Yale dominated Harvard in a 24-3 victory at home to become Ivy League champions. This year, Yale will travel to Harvard on November 17.

Princeton vs. Penn

Princeton Athletics Penn topped Princeton 38-35 last season.

Princeton's third oldest college football rivalry with an Ivy League opponent is the Princeton-Penn series. This one began three seasons after their rivalry with Yale was born, in 1876. In the 109 games played so far, Princeton leads Penn 65-43-1. This season, the Tigers are set to host the Quakers on November 17.

Princeton vs. Harvard

Harvard Athletics Princeton and Harvard playing the rivalry game in 2011.

As you can tell, Princeton takes part in a lot of the oldest rivalries. This one, versus Harvard, has been going on since 1877. In the 110 games that have been played, Princeton leads Harvard 55-48-7 in the series. This season, Princeton will travel to Cambridge on October 20.

RELATED: 7 of the most-played rivalries in college football history

Yale vs. Brown

Brown Athletics The Yale vs. Brown rivalry started in 1880.

This rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Bears adds another to the list of Ivy League matchups that make up the oldest rivalries in college football. Started in 1880, 122 games have been played between Yale and Brown. Yale has dominated the rivalry since its beginning, owning the series 82-25-5. On November 3, the Bears will have a chance to notch another win against Yale on the road.

Harvard vs. Dartmouth

Harvard Athletics Harvard topped Dartmouth 25-22 last season.

This rivalry, which started in 1882, is played between the Crimson and the Big Green. Dartmouth faced an extremely rocky start to the rivalry, not posting a win until 1903 (21 years into the rivalry). With the series now totally 121 games, Harvard still has the edge with a 72-44-5 record. But, Dartmouth might have an advantage this season, as they host Harvard on October 27.

Lafayette vs. Lehigh

Lafayette Athletics Lafayette vs. Lehigh is the most played rivalry in college football.

The rivalry between Lafayette and Lehigh isn't the oldest one in college football, dating back to 1884. But, the game known as "The Rivalry" is the most played rivalry across both the FCS and the FBS. These two teams have met a total of 153 times since the start. Lafayette currently leads the series by a small margin at 78-70-5. This season, Lehigh will travel to Easton on November 17 for the latest matchup of The Rivalry.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

North Carolina Athletics North Carolina and Wake Forest last met for the rivalry in 2015.

This North Carolina rivalry started in 1888 and has been played 106 times since then. The Tar Heels lead the series 69-35-2. The game was last played in 2015, when the Tar Heels closed the game with a 50-14 win. The in-state rivalry between the Tar Heels and Deacons will not be played this season due to the two teams being in different divisions within the ACC — North Carolina is in the Coastal Division, while Wake Forest is in the Atlantic Division.

Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati

Cincinnati Athletics Cincinnati claimed the Victory Bell this season.

The rivalry between Miami of Ohio and Cincinnati is known as the "Battle for the Bell." The in-state, non-conference game was originally played in 1888. In the 122 games since the start of the rivalry, Miami leads the series 122 games, 59-57-7. These teams have already played the rivalry game this season, with Cincinnati shutting out Miami 21-0 at home.

Cornell vs. Columbia

Columbia Athletics Columbia topped Cornell 18-8 last season.

The final Ivy league rivalry in the 15 oldest in college football is the Cornell-Columbia game. The rivalry was born in 1889, and 105 games have been played since then. Cornell has a pretty good lead on the series with a 65-37-3 record. This season, Cornell travels to New York City for the rivalry game on November 17.

South Dakota State vs. South Dakota

South Dakota State Athletics South Dakota vs. South Dakota State in 2017.

Known as the "South Dakota Showdown Series," this rivalry got its start in 1889. In the 110 games that have been played so far, South Dakota State has a slight advantage over South Dakota on the series with 53-50-7 record. Both the Coyotes and the Jackrabbits are football-only members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the FCS. This season, the two teams will meet in Brookings for the showdown on November 17.

ALSO: College football TV schedule and game times

Navy vs. Army

Danny Wild | USA TODAY Sports Images Army celebrating with the Commander-in-Chief's trophy last season.

Army and Navy have been meeting since 1890, totally a 118 games against each other. Navy leads the series 60-51-7 over Army. This rivalry ends in the victor taking home one of the more regal trophies in college football — the Commander-in-Chief's trophy. This season, Army and Navy are set to meet in Philadelphia on December 8 this season.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA Today Sports It's tradition for the winning team to "chop down" the opposing team's goal post.

Every season, the Badgers and the Gophers play for one of the stranger rivalry trophies in college football — Paul Bunyan's Axe. Although it's not the oldest rivalry overall, it has been played more than any other rivalry in the FBS. This season, the Gophers will travel to Camp Randall on November 24 for the 128th game in the rivalry that began in 1890. Wisconsin currently leads the series with 60-59-8, although the Badgers have dominated the rivalry in recent history. The axe has stayed in Madison, Wisconsin for the past 13 seasons.

Minnesota vs. Iowa

Jeffrey Becker | USA TODAY Sports Images Iowa players with the Floyd of Rosedale trophy in 2017.

The Gophers and the Hawkeyes have been meeting for this rivalry since 1891. The game where the winner takes away a bronze pig trophy called Floyd of Rosedale has been played 111 times since then. Minnesota leads the rivalry 62-47-2. Last season, Iowa won the trophy with a 17-10 victory at home. The Hawkeyes travel to Minneapolis on October 6 for this season's matchup.

MORE: The 14 remaining undefeated teams in college football

Purdue vs. Indiana

Thomas J. Russo | USA TODAY Sports Images Purdue won the Olden Oak Bucket last season.

This rivalry between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers began in 1891, and also boasts a somewhat strange trophy. Each year, the winner of the rivalry takes home the Old Oaken Bucket. The game has been played 120 times so far, with Purdue leading 73-41-6, 1891. Last season, Purdue won the trophy after a home game. The same was true for Indiana in 2016. The Boilermakers close out the regular season when they travel to Bloomington on November 24.

MORE: 9 winningest programs in college football history | All-time best win percentages