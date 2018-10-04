2018 DII Football Championship headed to Texas

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Football Committee has selected the city of McKinney, Texas, and The Lone Star Conference as the host of 2018 Division II football national championship game.

The committee’s recommendation for the game at McKinney Independent School District Stadium and Community Event Center on Dec. 15, 2018, was approved by the NCAA Division II Championships Committee on Thursday. The new location for the Division II national championship game opened earlier this year and is a 12,000-seat facility built specifically for football.

“As a committee, we had in-depth discussions regarding the expectations that we have for the venue that would serve as host for this premier Division II Championship,” said NCAA Division II Football Committee chair Reid Amos. “Where we landed was a preference for a neutral site venue in an accessible location with 10-15,000 seats and outstanding amenities to provide our student-athletes with a truly unique championship experience. We are confident that McKinney ISD Stadium, partnered with The Lone Star Conference as host, will allow us to deliver that experience and we look forward to another memorable playoff season and championship game.”

RELATED: DII football programs with most national titles | Complete championship history

McKinney was one of several bids that the committee received to host the 2018 championship game after it learned that playing surface renovations would prevent the game from being played in Kansas City.

The NCAA Division II football playoffs begin Saturday, Nov. 17.

For more on Division II news, click here.

TICKETS: Get your 2018-19 NCAA championship tickets