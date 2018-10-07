These were the best numbers in the top 25 from Week 6 of DII football

What a difference a week in DII football makes. Last week saw the highest scoring week of the year, as the top 25 teams combined to score 999 points. One week later, the top 25 is currently at 692 points, with No. 4 MSU Texas and No. 9 Texas A&M-Commerce ready to resume the second half later Sunday afternoon.

MORE: AFCA Top 25 | Week 5 poll reactions

That didn't stop some of DII football's standout players from having big weeks. Let's go beyond the box score and break down the top 25 by the numbers.

Week 6 in the top 25 by the numbers

1

Top 25 matchup that has yet to conclude. The big Lone Star Conference showdown between No. 4 MSU Texas and No. 9 Texas A&M-Commerce was suspended at halftime with the score 10-10. The game is switching to Apogee Stadium in Denton and will wrap up Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

2

Teams that had two 100-yard receivers this past weekend. Valdosta State's Rogan Wells connected with Lio'undre Gallimore for 194 yards and a touchdown while Brian Saunds reeled in 104 yards in a touchdown in the Blazers big win. Fort Hays State's Jacob Mezera had a big day in a losing effort, hitting Harley Hazlett for 108 yards and a touchdown and Layne Bieberle for 100 more.

Speaking of two, two quarterbacks had big days rushing this week. No. 7 Minnesota Duluth's John Larsen ran for 104 yards and No. 25 Central Washington's Reilly Hennessey totaled 108 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in helping the Wildcats get command of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

MORE: The DII Football Championship heads to Texas | Most DII football titles

4

Top 25 teams that lost, two in upsets to unranked teams. No. 16 Northwest Missouri State dominated No. 8 Pittsburg State 31-7. No. 14 Indiana (Pa.) lost for the second straight week, falling to Slippery Rock 30-27. No. 18 Fort Hays State fell to Emporia State in the last minute of play 28-24 and No. 25 Central Washington outlasted No. 24 Azusa Pacific 45-31 in the DII showcase.

MORE: Mayhem in the MIAA as two top 25 upsets unfold minutes apart

6

Total touchdowns for Valdosta State's quarterback Rogan Wells, down one from last week. Wells threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for two touchdowns on 20 yards. The Blazers offense scored 59 points this week, 4.5 better than their DII football leading 54.5 points per game heading into Week 6. Valdosta State has failed to score at least 52 points just once this season, and that was a Week 1 45-14 victory over Albany State.

Valdosta State scored 59 points against Delta State — its the fifth straight game scoring 50 points or more. pic.twitter.com/Q85TY0VdrO — D.J. Davis (@dmac21bucs) October 6, 2018

7

The fewest amount of points a top 25 team has needed to secure victory this season. In fact, 10 combined points is the lowest total output in a top 25 matchup this season, as No. 6 Ouachita Baptist defeated No. 19 Harding, 7-3.

Also coming in at seven: Teams that scored more than 40 points this week. That's down six from last week and the lowest total of the 2018 season.

MORE: DII players on NFL rosters

16.1

Margin of victory by the 18 winning top 25 teams this week. That is the most tightly contest week of the season. No. 15 Colorado State-Pueblo had it the easiest, winning by 45 points. Seven top 25 wins came by a touchdown or less.

Here is a position by position breakdown of this weekend's standout performers in the top 25.

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterback School Stats Rogan Wells Valdosta State 384 total yards, 6 total TD Collin DiGalbo Kutztown 384 total yards, 4 total TD Jacob Mezera Fort Hays State 343 yards, 2 TD Ben Holmes Tarleton State 333 total yards, 3 TD Jayru Campbell Ferris State 324 total yards, 4 total TD Isaac Harker Colorado School of Mines 324 total yards, 3 total TD

Jayru Campbell basically scored 2 touchdowns in a row for @FerrisFootball after a penalty on the first pic.twitter.com/hsQFfjJD2c — Karen 🤨 (@the88meister) October 6, 2018

RUNNING BACKS

Running Back School Stats Marche Dennard Colorado State-Pueblo 213 yards, 3 TD Jaleel McLaughlin Notre Dame (OH) 194 yards, 2 TD Michael Roots Central Washington 186 total yards, 3 total TD Al McKellar Indianapolis 166 yards, 1 TD Craig Reynolds Kutztown 136 yards, 1 TD

Receiver School Stats Lio'undre Gallimore Valdosta State 194 yards, 1 TD Weston Carr Azusa Pacific 153 yards, 2 TD Sy Barnett Ferris State 132 yards, 1 TD Shane Zylstra Minnesota State 132 yards, 1 TD Riley Hoff Colorado School of Mines 125 yards, 2 TD

Halftime: Weston Carr has 5 catches for 153 yards and 2 first-half TDs, breaking the Azusa Pacific career receiving yards record. Cougars and Central Washington are tied, 17-17, on #ESPN3



Watch live: https://t.co/fPz8v8bKvN pic.twitter.com/XyGG5xoFMN — APU Football (@apufootball) October 7, 2018

OUTSIDE THE TOP 25:

Here are a few other schools and players to keep your eye on.

Another week, another big game from Sioux Falls running back Gabriel Watson. It was his lowest rushing output of the season, but he still amassed 126 yards on the ground and three more touchdowns. He's now over 1,000 yards on the season with 15 touchdowns.

Bowie State and Chowan were involved in a showdown of two of the more exciting quarterbacks in DII football. Amir Hall (Bowie State) had the better numbers, but Bryce Witt won the day. Hall threw for 428 yards and three TDs, while Witt threw for 252 yards and two TDs. Neither were as effective on the ground as they have been.

Virginia Union won 90-0. VUU piled up 494 yards on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns in the performance. Tabyus Taylor led the way with 235 yards and three touchdowns. Of the ten players to have at least one rush, six scored a touchdown and a total of four yards was lost on the day

Adams State Chad Hovasse, one of NCAA.com's 2018 impact players, had a huge day going for 163 yards and four touchdowns in the Grizzlies fourth straight win, a big 65-62 win over Chadron State.

Hillsdale, you are officially on top 25 watch.

Here's Joe Philipp's game-winning 51 yard field goal! pic.twitter.com/Erir5tQKQe — Hillsdale College Chargers (@HCChargers) October 6, 2018

The Chargers defeated Findlay on Phillipp's 51-yard field goal and, with a previous win over Ohio Dominican, have command of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Mark Nov. 3 on your calendar. A showdown with currently undefeated Tiffin looms and could very well decide the fate of the G-MAC.