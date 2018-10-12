These are the craziest numbers from the highest scoring DII football game in history

Ten years ago, Abilene Christian and West Texas A&M squared off in the second round of the 2008 DII football playoffs. What ensued over the next 60 minutes was Texas shootout ending with 161 total points on the scoreboard, the most in DII football history.

Earlier that season, the Lone Star Conference rivals played another exciting football game. The 52-35 victory for Abilene Christian was a high-scoring one indeed, but no match for the record-setting day one month later.

MORE: These schools have won the most DII football titles

While Abilene Christian is now a DI institution, it still has ties to the DII world. Its head coach is Adam Dorrell, who led the Northwest Missouri Bearcats to consecutive undefeated national championship seasons before heading to Abilene, Texas. The three big stars – quarterback Billy Malone, running back Bernard Scott, and wide receiver Johnny Knox -- from that infamous game were inducted into the Hall of Fame, Friday, October 12 prior to the Wildcats homecoming game against Nicholls. Their rich DII history is alive and well in Abilene.

Here are the wildest numbers from the game.

5

Receiving touchdowns by West Texas A&M’s Charly Martin, which set and remains the LSC record.

7

Touchdowns thrown by West Texas A&M quarterback Keith Null. Though it has been tied twice, it set the LSC record and still holds up today.

10

Rushing and passing touchdowns that went for 40 yards or more. Abilene Christian quarterback Billy Malone connected with Edmund Gates on a 65-yard touchdown for the first scoring play of the game. Martin caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Null with three seconds remaining in the game for the final score of the record-setting performance. That doesn't include the 85-yard kickoff return by West Texas A&M's Wayne McKnight.

13

Touchdowns scored by Abilene Christian. This set the LSC record and is still tied for the most to this day.

13.8

Yards per rush by Abilene Christian. The Wildcats rattled off 427 yards on just 31 carries.

MORE: Two top ten matchups on the bill for an exciting Saturday

22

Passing and rushing touchdowns scored by both teams, still an NCAA DII record.

292

Yards that ACU running back Bernard Scott finished with on the ground, still the official school record. He added 61 yards receiving and totaled seven touchdowns overall that day. Scott finished with 2,156 yards that season on his way to winning the 2008 Harlon Hill Award.

323

Yards Martin pulled in, still the most yards receiving in an LSC game in the conference’s history.

595

Yards Null threw for that day. It’s still the most in a single-game in Buffs history. He finished the season with 5,097 yards passing and 48 touchdowns.

1,531

Most combined yards gained, still an NCAA DII football record. Abilene Christian piled up 810 total yards and West Texas A&M added 721.

MORE: The DII Football Championship heads to Texas