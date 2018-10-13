Penn State football: Trace McSorley breaks Nittany Lions' all-time passing yardage record against Michigan State

Trace McSorley went into Penn State's Week 7 game against Michigan State as the No. 2 passing quarterback in Nittany Lions history. By halftime, the senior was the program's all-time record holder.

McSorley entered Saturday's game with 8,419 career passing yards, just 39 yards shy of the program record. With 192 passing yards, he surpassed Christian Hackenberg (2013-15), who previously held the record with 8,457 passing yards.

McSorley's first taste of college football action actually came in relief of an injured Hackenberg in the 2016 Taxslayer Bowl against Georgia.

Since then, he's gone on to capture many other records, too. McSorley holds Penn State's high-marks for career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (24), passing touchdowns (70) and for 300-yard and 200-yard passing games. He also has the best passing efficiency and completion percentage in Penn State history.

With six games left in the regular season, McSorley has plenty more opportunities to etch his name into program history.

Here are the top five all-time passing yards leaders in Penn State history, as of Oct. 13, 2018:

QUARTERBACK CAREER PASSING YARDS Trace McSorley 8,611* Christian Hackenberg 8,457 Zack Mills 7,212 Matt McGloin 6,390 Tony Sacca 5,869

*Passing yards through Saturday's game vs. Michigan State