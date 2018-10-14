Have yourself a day Connor Silveria. The South Dakota School of Mines senior running back ran, ran, and ran some more in setting the DII football single-game rushing record with 425 yards.

🚨#D2FB RECORD! 🚨



South Dakota Mines' Connor Silveria is DII's new single-game rushing record holder, totaling 425 yards in a 56-42 win: https://t.co/gyZnOpvuPY. #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/BeKczCkqKG — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) October 14, 2018

Just how good was the record-setting day? Let's take a look behind those 425 yards.

3

Touchdowns scored by Silveria, all of which came in the first quarter. Silveria opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run and followed that up with a 79-yard dash to the end zone four minutes later. He closed the first quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run.

7

Yards that Silveria broke the former DII football record by, set 11 years ago by Southern Connecticut State's Jarom Freeman. Freeman ran for 418 yards on 34 carries, averaging 12.3 yards per rush. Silveria toted the rock an incredible 46 times, averaging 9.2 yards per carry. Let's hope he's icing down those legs this morning.

56-42

Final score in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference shootout, so there were plenty of big numbers to go around. The conditions were perfect for football as the box score listed the temperature in "the 40s" and the conditions as "winter in October??". Adams State wide receiver Chad Hovasse, for example, posted his second four-touchdown game in a row. Silveria's teammate, wide receiver Isaiah Manley, reeled in 118 yards and a touchdown and has now scored in six of the Hardrockers seven games this season.

180

Yards Silveria crushed the previous SD Mines record by, nearly doubling it. Two separate Hardrockers ran for 245 yards in setting the previous record. Jim Guthrie first set the record in 1977 and it was tied in 1996 by Kevin Ptak. Guthrie went on to set the single-season rushing record that 1977 season with 1,314 yards. That leaves Silveria 286 yards shy with four games remaining to set yet another record this season.

new single-game rushing record holder Connor Silveria (425) with former record holder Jim Guthrie (245 in 1977) after Saturday's win over @AdamsStateFB 56-42. pic.twitter.com/WXb3pSNWzx — Hardrocker Athletics (@SDMINESROCKERS) October 14, 2018

376

Yards rushing Silveria totaled through the first five weeks of the season, adding six touchdowns on the ground. He found another gear last week piling up 227 yards and two touchdowns before his record-setting Saturday against Adams State. He now has 1,028 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, both career highs.

