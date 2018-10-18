LSU will honor the past when the No. 5 Tigers play at home against No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday.

The team will honor the "Silent Season" of 1918, when the program didn't play a game because of World War I. To honor those who died during the war, 30 trees were planted in Memorial Oak Grove, with one additional tree dedicated to "The Unknown" — those missing in action.

Uniforms designed for the future that pay respect to the past. #LSU125 pic.twitter.com/qmOmdRPlAF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 18, 2018

On back of the helmet, "1918" will be in large font. There will also be a 48-star American flag, to reflect the number of states at the time (before Alaska and Hawaii became states). The helmet will also reflect French heritage in the state. With the goal of looking like a Mardi Gras bead, the helmet color will change from purple to gold under the Tiger Stadium lights.

The LSU number fonts will also be different, to reflect the style commonly used early in the 20th century.

The Tigers will also have an oak leaf pattern featured throughout the uniform. The design, which honors those who died during the war, will be used on the jersey numbers, collar and pant striping.

LSU will emerge Saturday night from the Tiger Stadium chute in specially designed uniforms that salute the past and pay homage to heroes. #LSU125 pic.twitter.com/GA8L5HSVsf — LSU Football Equip (@LSUFBEquipment) October 18, 2018

Also, LSU will not have a nameplate on the back of the jersey, as tribute to those unknown World War I casualties.

LSU and Mississippi State play at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.