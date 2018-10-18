football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 18, 2018

LSU football to wear special uniforms to honor 1918 'Silent Season,' World War I soldiers vs. Mississippi State

LSU Athletics lsu football-uniforms

LSU will honor the past when the No. 5 Tigers play at home against No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday.

The team will honor the "Silent Season" of 1918, when the program didn't play a game because of World War I. To honor those who died during the war, 30 trees were planted in Memorial Oak Grove, with one additional tree dedicated to "The Unknown" — those missing in action.

On back of the helmet, "1918" will be in large font. There will also be a 48-star American flag, to reflect the number of states at the time (before Alaska and Hawaii became states). The helmet will also reflect French heritage in the state. With the goal of looking like a Mardi Gras bead, the helmet color will change from purple to gold under the Tiger Stadium lights.

The LSU number fonts will also be different, to reflect the style commonly used early in the 20th century.

The Tigers will also have an oak leaf pattern featured throughout the uniform. The design, which honors those who died during the war, will be used on the jersey numbers, collar and pant striping.

Also, LSU will not have a nameplate on the back of the jersey, as tribute to those unknown World War I casualties.

LSU and Mississippi State play at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.