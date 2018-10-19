The Florida State football team is rallying behind defensive lineman Janarius Robinson and others who are recovering and forced to rebuild after Hurricane Michael.

Robinson, who is a sophomore defensive end from Panama City, Fla., lost his home last week. Robinson shared an emotional message on his Instagram account that showed the destruction.

"My house, my city, everything has been destroyed," Robinson wrote. "These pictures can't even explain. Places I grew up at will never be seen again. My city looks like a war zone."

As reported by CNN, the hurricane killed more than 30 people in the United States. It also caused billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane made landfall in the United States as a Category 4 storm.

In response to the hurricane, Florida State has helped with funds and fundraising efforts.

On Monday, Florida State announced the Seminole Emergency Relief Fund has focused its attention to hurricane recovery, including a special fund for the Panama City campus. Those wanting to support can donate here or purchase a "Panhandle Strong" t-shirt.

Robinson has also started a GoFundMe page to help his family rebuild. The campaign has been approved by the NCAA.

Anything would help me and my family out appreciate everything and everyone through this hard time🙏🏾https://t.co/coK88VW1Oi — J.Robinson (@JanariusD1) October 17, 2018

Robinson hopes he can help bring attention to the recovery effort.

“I think he feels the love here,” defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. “And not only him, but his actual family. His mom and everybody feel the love that we’re showing him. … And if there’s anything we can do to help, we’re willing to do so.”

Robinson has already thanked those who have supported him and those affected.

"I wanted to take a moment and thank everyone who has contributed thus far," Robinson wrote on Twitter. "My family and I are forever grateful for your generosity. I can not stress enough that I am forever grateful to everyone who has donated. Thank you."