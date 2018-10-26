Ohio State reveals spooky all-black uniforms ahead of Nebraska game

Here's a look at Ohio State's black uniforms it will wear against Nebraska.

Ohio State football lost to a team in all-black uniforms in its last game, so why not try to turn the mojo around in its next game with its own set of threads?

The Buckeyes unveiled their new blackout uniforms in a video on Friday featuring players running through a cornfield in the dead of night in the new uniforms.

But why in a cornfield? Well, you probably could’ve guessed correctly that they’re playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers — which has a defense that has been nicknamed the "Blackshirts." The red smoke at the end is a nice touch.

Usually a team that releases new uniforms will wear them during that week, but the Buckeyes have a bye this week and host the Cornhuskers the following week, on Nov. 3.

Although it’s not in the immediate color scheme, this isn’t the first time Ohio State has worn black jerseys. The Buckeyes first wore similar uniforms against Penn State in 2015.

James Lang | USA TODAY Sports Images Ohio State's black uniforms in 2015.

Here are a few more of our favorite uniforms so far this year.

MORE: Take a look at LSU's special uniforms that honor World War I soldiers