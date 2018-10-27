football-fbs flag

Molly Sequin | NCAA.com | October 27, 2018

The college football Top 25, reranked by average offensive line weight

A team's offensive line can make or break an offense's effectiveness. The bigger the bodies, the better chance they have of closing off their quarterback from the defense. So it's no surprise that the best teams have some of the biggest offensive lines in the nation.

However, when ranking the current AP Top 25 by average offensive line weight instead of overall team performance, the order falls a bit differently.

No. 4 LSU and No. 25 Appalachian State are the only teams to boast the same ranking in both average offensive line weight and the Week 8 AP Top 25. Oregon takes the top spot in offensive line weight and also has the heaviest offensive lineman of all Top 25 rosters. Freshman Devin Lewis stands at 5-11 and weighs in at 375 pounds, helping to bring Oregon's average up to 322.65 pounds per lineman.

Here is the Top 25, reranked by average weight in pounds of each offensive line. All individual weights were taken from each program’s official roster:

Rank school total weight average weight AP top 25 rank
1 Oregon 5,485 322.65 19
2 Georgia 5,450 320.58 7
3 Oklahoma 6,383  319.15 8
4 LSU 5,989 315.21 4
5 Kentucky 5,357 315.11 12
6 UCF 5,285  310.88 10
7 Wisconsin 4,973 310.81 20
8 Penn State 6,139 309.95 17
9 Utah 6,189 309.45 23
10 Clemson 4,945 309.06 2
11 West Virginia 5,862 308.53 13
12 Florida 5,237 308.06 9
13 Michigan 6,155 307.75 5
14 Washington 6,140 307.00 15
15 Washington State 4,910 306.88 14
16 Alabama 5,522 306.70 1
17 South Florida 4,871 304.44 21
18 Texas 5,775 304.00 16
19 Ohio State 5,744 302.89 11
20 Notre Dame 5,381 298.94 3
21 Stanford 3,259 296.27 24
22 NC State 6,184 294.48 22
23 Texas 5,685 288.21 6
24 Iowa 5,983 284.90 18
25 Appalachian State 5,116 284.22 25