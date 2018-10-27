The college football Top 25, reranked by average offensive line weight

A team's offensive line can make or break an offense's effectiveness. The bigger the bodies, the better chance they have of closing off their quarterback from the defense. So it's no surprise that the best teams have some of the biggest offensive lines in the nation.

However, when ranking the current AP Top 25 by average offensive line weight instead of overall team performance, the order falls a bit differently.

No. 4 LSU and No. 25 Appalachian State are the only teams to boast the same ranking in both average offensive line weight and the Week 8 AP Top 25. Oregon takes the top spot in offensive line weight and also has the heaviest offensive lineman of all Top 25 rosters. Freshman Devin Lewis stands at 5-11 and weighs in at 375 pounds, helping to bring Oregon's average up to 322.65 pounds per lineman.

Here is the Top 25, reranked by average weight in pounds of each offensive line. All individual weights were taken from each program’s official roster: